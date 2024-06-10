Perry highest rated BFNL player in round eight despite tough day for Pies

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key stats from round eight of the BFNL, according to Premier Data.
Castlemaine fought bravely and was hard done by to end up losing by 41 points to Gisborne on Saturday.
The Magpie's endeavour was excellent, which was shown in the tackling numbers, with Michael Hartley's men having 87-59.
Despite being beaten in most key metrics, the Magpies were only two goals in arrears midway through the final term.
The Bulldogs put on the afterburners late, having 17-9 inside 50s during the final term.
Despite being smashed statistically in the third stanza, including losing clearances by 12 and contested possessions by 30, it was the Magpies' best period of the contest as they forced their opponents long down the line.
Overall, the Bulldogs were definitely the better team, and by the end of the clash, they had comfortably won contested possession (177-145), clearances (52-31), inside 50s (59-34), and hit-outs (58-28).
Braidon Blake had 38 of those Bulldogs hit-outs to go along with his 29 disposals, three intercept marks, 12 clearances, two inside 50s and 200 ranking points.
He and midfielder Brad Bernacki fought it out for best afield honours.
Bernacki was at his damaging best, kicking four goals from 36 disposals, 15 clearances and seven inside 50s.
Youngster James Gray got plenty of the footy, amassing 25 touches, two intercept marks, three clearances and seven inside 50s.
Darby Semmens was swung into defence and was the Magpie's best on the afternoon, accumulating 31 disposals, ten rebound 50s and 131 ranking points.
Former Melbourne Demon Neville Jetta made an appearance for the Magpies.
Jetta played behind the footy, racking up 27 disposals, four inside 50s and seven rebound 50s.
With Kalan Huntly forced to play deep forward due to a leg issue, Bailey Henderson (25 disposals and two goals) and Matt Filo (25 disposals, five clearances) were left to shoulder a big load through the guts.
Maryborough required the assistance of two Eaglehawk players (Riley Neaves and Jack Kerr) to fill the 22 for their match at Canterbury Park as their player shortage deepens.
As you would expect, the stats were completely dominant in the Hawks favour.
They won contested possession 164-115, uncontested possession 297-145, inside 50s 80-23 and hit-outs 62-42.
Unfortunately, young Magpies ruckman Tom Myers, who has been a shining light this season, dislocated his shoulder in the second term after winning the ruck dual early on.
This allowed Bailey Ilsley to gain ruck ascendency.
With number one ruck Brayden Frost overseas, Ilsley has the opportunity to take up the mantle.
Ilsley had 21 disposals, four intercept marks, 38 hit-outs, six clearances, six inside 50s, a goal and 161 ranking points.
One area the Magpies did make it a contest was around clearances, which they only lost 48-45.
This was mainly down to their co-coach, Coby Perry.
Perry was the highest-rated player in the BFNL this weekend, with 219 ranking points.
He had 46 disposals, four intercept marks, 13 clearances, six inside 50s and 11 rebound 50s.
The Thompson boys, Sam and Jack, had days out for the Hawks.
Jack mustered 40 disposals, six inside 50s and 174 ranking points, while Sam gathered 36 touches, three clearances, 11 inside 50s, two goals and 149 ranking points.
Inside midfielder Billy Evans was the Hawks best, accumulating 42 possessions, 13 clearances, two goals and 166 ranking points.
It was a battle between contest and control at Wade Street in Golden Square's 32-point victory over South Bendigo.
The Bulldogs had dominance at the coalface, smashing the Bloods in contested footy 170-122.
While a lot has fallen away for the Bloods this season, their strong work around clearance hasn't.
However, the Bulldogs also got on top in this facet, winning it 45-38.
The Bloods came with a plan though, to control the footy, and it afforded them 191-146 uncontested possessions and 92-49 uncontested marks.
Brad Eaton's men applied plenty of pressure, amassing 69-37 tackles, 57-30 pressure acts, and 33-17 hardball gets.
This was led by their midfield trio of Jordan Rosengren, Macey Eaton and Ricky Monti.
Returning this week from Essendon's VFL setup, Monti amassed 32 disposals, nine clearances, seven inside 50s and 155 ranking points.
Eaton also racked up 155 ranking points from his 30 touches, six clearances and six inside 50s.
Rosengren had 25 possessions, five effective tackles, five clearances and seven inside 50s.
For the Bloods, Brody Haddow and Anthony Zimmerman fought hard.
Haddow had the most possessions on the ground, gathering 37 to go along with his nine clearances, six inside 50s, a goal, and 141 ranking points.
Zimmerman was damaging, accumulating 28 disposals, seven effective tackles, ten clearances, eight inside 50s, a goal and 146 ranking points.
Jack Stewart nailed six goals for the Bulldogs.
It was the game of the year so far, and while the final margin blew out to 25 points with four very late Sandhurst goals, the evenness of the stats reflects that.
Contested possession (156-152) and tackles (62-58) ended in the Storm's favour while uncontested possession (188-186), inside 50s (48-45), ground ball gets (61-58) marks (94-86) and hit-outs (46-45) just went the Dragons way.
The one area where there was a gap between the sides was at clearance, which the Storm won 52-29 and 19-10 at centre clearance.
Both teams had a spread of nine goalkickers, but the difference was Dragons full-forward Fergus Greene, who kicked seven majors.
Considering they won, Tardrew could again have polled maximum votes, having amassed 34 disposals, ten clearances, six inside 50s, four rebound 50s, a goal and 148 ranking points.
Cobi Maxted had a strong outing as the second ruck, accumulating 20 touches, two intercept marks, 15 hit-outs, six inside 50s, a goal, and 123 ranking points.
Lachlan Wright's move behind the footy continues to gain momentum as he clunked four intercept marks.
Speaking of intercept marks, Cooper Jones took six of them.
Jones was the Storm's best player, gathering 29 disposals, three inside 50s, four rebound 50s and 157 ranking points.
The much-vaunted Storm midfield all hit the scoreboard, including Matt Harvey (31 disposals and two goals), Riley Wilson (21 disposals and a goal), Lachlan Gill (25 disposals and two goals), Bode Stevens (19 disposals and two goals) and Daniel Clohesy (32 disposals and a goal).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.