Mopars aplenty as annual event draws devoted crowd - bumper photo gallery

Despite a shortage of sunshine, the 17th annual Midstate Mopars was a characteristically popular and relaxed affair over the long weekend.
For the uninitiated, the term 'Mopar' refers to cars built by the original Chrysler Corporation - mainly Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge, Imperial, Ram and DeSoto brands.
According to the Central Victorian Chrysler Club, their long-running car show is the second-largest gathering of Chryslers in the Southern Hemisphere.
At Sunday's Show 'n Shine, which attracted 250 entries, there was a stunning array of vehicles on display.
"I was surprised, I didn't know there were so many Valiants around," said self-confessed Holden-lover Barry Ellston.
"There's $15 to $20 million worth laying out here on the bitumen."
Among them was David Pascoe's R-series Valiant.
"This is the first model released in Australia and there were only 1008 of them," the Eaglehawk resident said.
"Probably only half of those are still around."
He had bought the car, more or less in pieces, in 2006 and got it on the road 14 years later, Mr Pascoe said.
"It was a stop-start project," he explained.
Now immaculately restored, the glistening red 1962 Valiant gets out to car shows and occasionally a country counter meal or private function.
"You get a bit of satisfaction when you see the end result," its owner said.
The Chrysler Club committee member hadn't missed a Midstate Mopars since the event first started, he said.
"Apart from COVID, I've been every year.".
Another owner of a rare R-series was Kevin Long from Melbourne, whose restoration had had an even longer hiatus.
"It was my first car, my first car on the road," he said. "Then I put it away for 20 years.
"My dad gave me some good advice when he told me, 'It's not a young man's car. Put it away, go and drive something you'd be happy to crash'."
For Penelope O'Neill, the Valiants brought back memories of her childhood, when they were a standard-issue family car and a neighbour used to sell them.
"I feel like a kid," she said.
"I feel like I'm walking around with my neighbours."
Chrysler Club committee member Brendan Ruiter said the event, which receives sponsorship from Bendigo businesses, is also intended to give back to the community, with support going this year to the Marong SES, Fresh FM and MADCOW charity, committee member.
A total of $4850 was donated, bringing the event's total over 17 years to to $71,000.
The June 8-9 gathering, which included a Saturday run to Maldon, culminated on Sunday with the award of prizes in 27 categories.
"It's been really good," Mr Ruiter said. "The crowds have been good despite it being cold."
