It has been a busy King's Birthday long weekend in Bendigo and central Victoria.
Big crowds flocked to Heathcote for its three-day Heathcote On Show festival featuring tastings, food, live music and entertainment.
Addy photographer Enzo Tomasiello headed along Saturday and captured some of the fun and frivolity.
You can also check out our photo gallery and find out the winners from the City of Greater Bendigo's RAW Arts Awards.
The RAW awards showcase and foster the talents and artistic pursuits of young people in the region 25 years of age and under.
Meanwhile, in sport it was a hugely emotional day for the Sandhurst Football-Netball Club on Saturday following the passing of club legend Danny Ellis on Thursday.
In the best game of the BFNL season so far the Dragons remained unbeaten after kicking four unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes to shrug off a gallant Strathfieldsaye to win by 25 points at Tannery Lane.
