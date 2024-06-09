Magpies player shortage deepens as Hawks lend a hand on another tough day

MARYBOROUGH'S player shortage has deepened with the Magpies needing the assistance of Eaglehawk to field 22 players in its senior side on Saturday.
Already having had to forfeit their reserves for the fifth time in a row, the Magpies' senior side included the Eaglehawk duo of Riley Neaves and Jack Kerr for the BFNL game at Canterbury Park.
As Maryborough explores its future options beyond this season, it was another arduous day for the Magpies, who for the second time during what is now a 53-game losing streak failed to kick a goal as the Hawks won 30.9 (189) to 0.1 (1).
The Magpies registered their sole behind during the second quarter in what was a fifth-consecutive loss by more than 150 points.
"We're able to find positives out of the day in that we were able to give another senior game to our young guys, but we do come out of it with another couple of injuries," Maryborough co-coach Matt Johnston said.
"Unfortunately, Tommy Myers (ruckman) has dislocated his shoulder. He was having a terriffic game, so that was disappointing for us."
The Magpies unveiled another debutante with Diesel Palmer out of the under-18s playing his first senior game.
"Diesel was terrific for us. When Tommy Myers got injured he went straight into the ruck and really competed well," Johnston said.
"A couple of our other under-18 players in Tyson Hoban and Bailey Walhouse, who debuted earlier in the year, were also terrific for us, so it was pleasing to see those three boys all play well."
For the fourth time in their seven games this season the Magpies were more than 50 points down at quarter-time as the Hawks led 8.3 to 0.0 at the first break.
However, the Magpies were able to put the brakes on Eaglehawk during the second quarter as they restricted the Hawks to just three goals for the term.
"We were really pleased with our second quarter. We were able to slow the game up, get some control of the footy and hold possession for some extended periods, which is something we've been working a lot on at training," Johnston said.
"If we have the footy the opposition doesn't and can't score on us and we saw that in the second quarter."
Eaglehawk's victory improved the Hawks' record to 4-3 and bumped their percentage up from 99.3 to 142.3, while they also climbed a rung on the ladder from fifth to fourth as they leapt over Golden Square.
As well as their eight goals in the first quarter and three in the second, the Hawks added a further 10 in the third and nine in the last for a match total of 30.
The Hawks' accuracy in front of goal was a feature with their 11.5 in the first half followed by 19.4 in the second.
"I thought we played really well as a team; the guys weren't hunting the footy and trying to fill their boots and we stuck to our structures well," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"We brought in a couple of first-gamers, so it was really good to give them an opportunity."
Kyen Burrill-Grinton and Deacon Marsh up from the under-18s both made their senior debuts.
"They both went well, which was pleasing to see," Matheson said.
Consistent on-ballers Joel Mullen (three goals) and Billy Evans (two goals) were the two best for the Hawks, while Bailey Ilsley relished the role of No.1 ruckman in the absence of Brayden Frost, who is overseas and will miss another two games.
"We'll let Bailey have free reign in the ruck for the next couple of weeks, which will be good for him to be able to get some continuity in the role and get a good crack at it," Matheson said.
The Hawks had 13 of their 22 players kick goals led by Jack O'Shannessy's five.
Zack Bulger, Jonty Neaves and Mitch Ronchieri each slotted four goals, while debutant Marsh with one also hit the scoreboard.
The Hawks face South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval next Saturday and will have assistant coach Clayton Holmes back from suspension.
Matheson is also hopeful Kallen Geary, Darcy Richards and potentially Charlie Langford will all be back from injury for the match to round out the first half of the season.
Maryborough's best players on Saturday were headed by Kya Lanfranchi, who continues to battle valiantly in one of the most demanding roles in country football at the moment as a key player in the Magpies' under siege defence.
"Kya was terriffic all day for us. He would have had double-figure intercept marks, which is a credit to his work-rate," Johnston said.
"Coby Perry in the middle was outstanding again. He is covering the ground well at the moment, gets to a lot of stoppages and gets his hands on it and Alex Brown across half-back was a really strong leader for us."
Meanwhile, there was jubilation earlier in the day for Maryborough when its under-18s broke through for their first win of the season.
And the young Magpies did it in style, defeating Eaglehawk by 65 points, winning 17.8 (110) to 7.3 (45).
The Magpies' victory was spearheaded by a six-goal haul to Robert Castaglia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.