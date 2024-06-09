Lane Welsh rides through the fog to claim win on Mt Alexander queen stage

Tali Lane Welsh will take a 36-second lead into the final stage of the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Merv Dean Memorial Tour tomorrow in Harcourt.
Lane Welsh won the three-day events queen stage on Sunday up the brutal Mt Alexander climb by 25 seconds over defending champion Mark O'Brien in the A-grade division.
Surviving from the original breakaway of seven riders, Lane-Welsh produced a brilliant ride, crossing the line in thick fog with enough of a general classification lead, that, barring a crash or something out of the ordinary on stage three, should be enough to see him crowned champion.
Alexander Evans finished third on stage two, with Jack Aitken coming in fourth, 33 seconds behind.
Along with O'Brien, Aitken will be Lane-Welsh's only other danger on stage three, being in third place 45 seconds in arrears.
Saturday's stage one was taken out by Geelong's Tynan Shannon, who won a sprint finish in a group of eight riders.
Shannon beat out Louis Perriman in second and B&DCC rider Tasman Nankervis in fourth.
The eight had broken clear from the peloton earlier in a frantic opening stage with continual attacks.
Meanwhile, in the women's race, Mornington's Emily Dixon will take a 23-second buffer over Sophia McBride into the final stage.
Coming into stage two, Dixon was level on time with McBride, but her superb ride up Mt Alexander ensured she is in the box seat to claim the women's crown.
Adelaide's Sophie Edwards won stage one.
Stage three sees the riders complete a loop around the Harcourt township on rolling terrain that is suited to attacks.
