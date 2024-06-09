Square wayward in front of goal, but take points against Bloods in BFNL

AN inaccurate Golden Square got home by 32 points over South Bendigo in an entertaining BFNL round eight clash at Wade Street on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had just four goalkickers in their tally of 13 majors, while the Bloods had only co-coach Steven Stroobants, with two, able to land more than a single goal.
Jack Stewart (six majors) and Tom Strauch (four) were great contributors for the Bulldogs in the front half with Macey Eaton and Ricky Monti on top in the on-ball battles.
But the Bloods did mount a mini-comeback midway through the final term as Stroobants (two) and Jasper Langley nailed three-in-a-row clutch goals to spark South.
However, Strauch's banana kick reply at the Wade Street end sailed home followed up by Stewart's sixth goal to consolidate Golden Square's lead as they posted a 13.20 (98) to 10.6 (66) win.
South had three opportunities to open up a first quarter lead, kicking with the breeze at the Wade Street end, yet only behinds were registered before Anthony Zimmerman's high shot made it through.
Fired up, the Bulldogs replied with majors to Strauch and a high, accurate shot from Stewart as the home side snatched a one-point lead at the first change of ends.
And then the Bulldogs got going. They notched five goals to two in the second quarter with skipper Jayden Burke on target with a set shot from centre half-forward, while Stewart kept his ever-mounting tally heading upwards with three second term majors with the third, from a wobbly shot off the boot, sailing home.
Zaydyn Lockwood and co-coach Isaiah Miller were prominent in South's back half, although, Square's Stewart presented a real headache.
Then close to half-time Will McCaig took advantage of an umpire's advantage call, played on and sent his shot through the Maple Street end big sticks for South's fourth goal.
Golden Square's inaccuracy plagued the home side in the third term. The Dogs added 1.7 while a more accurate South Bendigo landed 3.3.
After Strauch had nailed Square's eighth goal early in the third term after hauling in a great, high mark the Bloods got going.
Patrick Sheehan drove home a long, set shot followed up by hard-running wingman Aidan Avery who cleverly collected a loose ball and snapped accurately.
Although reliable Square defender Jon Coe hauled in the mark-of-the-day as he flew high over a pack South's Alexander Smith took full advantage of a free paid for an infringement in a marking contest and drilled South's third for the quarter in red time.
At the last change Golden Square held just a 15-point advantage.
They managed to put the result beyond doubt with a five-goal-to-three final quarter, but not before Stroobants led South's fightback.
Although dynamic midfielder Brody Haddow tried hard to lift South the Bulldogs had Strauch, Burke and Stewart on target with majors before Stroobants led the Bloods' mini-revival.
A high, booming shot just got over the line at the Maple Street line with mid Jasper Langley drilling a great shot on the run.
That was it for South though. Strauch and Stewart sealed the win for Square with late majors.
