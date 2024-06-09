'He would have absolutely loved today': Emotional Dragons do it for Danny

AN emotion-charged Sandhurst has "done it for Danny".
The unbeaten Dragons banked another win on Saturday against Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane in a high-octane BFNL clash, but these four points meant so much more following the passing two days earlier of club legend Danny Ellis after a 10-year battle with leukemia.
Both the senior football and A grade netball matches were preceded by a minute silence in honour of Ellis, while there were emotional scenes in the Sandhurst rooms after the senior win as Ellis' wife, Kylie, joined the players in their huddle as they sang the club song.
Among the stars for Sandhurst in its 18.8 (116) to 13.13 (91) victory was full-forward Fergus Greene, who booted seven goals and passionately pointed to his black arm band being worn in memory of Ellis after kicking his seventh.
Greene's seventh goal was the first of four in a row by the Dragons to close out the game after the Storm - who certainly took it right up to Sandhurst in a more than credible performance against the flag favourites - had been within one point entering time-on of the final term.
"I guess you're never quite sure how the boys are going to react on a day like today," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"Danny passed away Thursday morning, so Thursday was a tough day at the football club.
"A lot of his mates and family were in The Den on Thursday night when footy training started and it was quite an emotional day; there can be quite a bit of pressure on a footy club to try to win a game for someone, but he would have absolutely loved today.
"I don't think I've met a more committed or passionate footy person for a country club. I'm sure there might be a couple of rare people out there who match him, but it wasn't just his passion and commitment, it was his contribution to the club over such a long period of time. To still be on the committee right up until the end...
"His family is just so strong; they were up there at the club on Thursday night comforting people.
"His kids (Genevieve, Jeremy and Audrey) are a credit to he and Kylie. The footy club is just sad at the moment, but the boys were absolutely determined to get that win for Danny."
As a memento of the day, the Dragons' players signed the game ball and presented it to Kylie Ellis.
"We got the game ball and quite simply the heading on top of it was 'For Danny' and it was signed by all the players. I'm sure that will mean a lot to the family," Connick said.
"He was a bloody great man who has done a lot for this club gone way too soon."
Following a 115-game senior playing career with the Dragons as a forward between 1985 and 1993, Ellis joined the Sandhurst committee in 1996 and never stepped off it.
He spent 11 years as president between 1997 and 2007, while in three of those seasons (2004-2006) also carried out the double duty of treasurer as well.
Following his tenure as president Ellis moved into the role of Dragons' secretary from 2008 to 2021
He was awarded life membership of the Dragons in 2004; included in the club's inaugural Hall of Fame in 2012 as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations; was named the Sports Focus Administrator of the Year in 2012; received life membership of the BFNL in 2019; and this year had the Sandhurst legend status bestowed upon him.
In a club with more than 160 years of history behind it, Ellis is only the third person to have been named a legend of Sandhurst behind nine-time premiership coach Bob McCaskill and much-loved long-time trainer Max Healey.
Ellis' funeral service will be held at St Therese's Church in Kennington on Thursday, June 20, at 11am.
Sandhurst 5.2 8.6 12.8 18.8 (116)
Strathfieldsaye 4.2 7.5 11.8 13.13 (91)
GOALS: Sandhurst: F.Greene 7, T.Nally 3, O.Perez 2, B.Curnow 1, C.Connick 1, L.Tardrew 1, C.Maxted 1, J.Mclean 1, H.Free 1; Strathfieldsaye: J.Schischka 2, L.Gill 2, B.Stevens 2, M.Harvey 2, D.Clohesy 1, R.Wilson 1, A.Sheahan 1, C.James 1, Z.Charles 1
BEST: Sandhurst: L.Tardrew, C.Maxted, F.Greene, N.Stagg, T.Nally, J.Mclean; Strathfieldsaye: C.Jones, C.Ernst, B.Lester, C.King, Z.Charles, M.Harvey
