Never mind death and taxes, Heathcote flings opens its cellar doors

To many people, the phrase 'Death and Taxes' has a gloomy ring, but at Silver Spoon Estate, north of Heathcote, it gets smiles and laughs as the name of a red wine.
According to Silver Spoon's CEO Peter Young, the wine is a grenache, shiraz and tempranillo blend, with the ingredients creating the initials GST.
That ubiquitous tax reminded him, when he was naming the wine, of the well known quote by Benjamin Franklin: "..in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes".
The wine "tends to be popular with accountants".
It is one of a range the makers are pouring at hourly tasting sessions during the three-day Heathcote On Show festival running over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Their Mount Carmel winery is one of more than 25 venues open for tastings, food, live music and entertainment, says Young, who is also the president of industry association Heathcote Tourism & Development that organises the long-running event.
The venues include cellar doors, breweries, distilleries.
"It's a great way to sample different wine varieties, different beers and gins," Young said.
"You can travel around and try all sorts of different things, and a number of the venues have food. I think we're getting better every year at providing more interesting food for people."
A "hop on, hop off" shuttle bus running between locations makes getting around easy.
"We've had really good crowds," Young said on Sunday. "In the order of thousands I think.
"It's not a ticketed event so people are free to come and go, and more and more are coming and relaxing and taking their time with it, not necessarily jumping into every event."
Accommodation around Heathcote was "well booked out", with Bendigo now the best bet for anyone wanting a stay-over option.
The annual three-day festival is very well supported by the local government, Young said, and a COGB economic analysis of the 2019 edition found that it contributed more than a million dollars to the local economy.
"When you look at it, we've got 12 people on board as staff, we're providing jobs to young kids, we've got hundreds of visitors to the region - the whole community benefits," Young said.
The festival runs from Saturday, June 8 to Monday, June 10, 2024.
For more information visit the Heathcote On Show website.
