Gisborne relishes tough BFNL hit-out against Magpies; regains top spot

GISBORNE has returned to the top of the BFNL netball ladder ahead of a blockbuster clash against Kangaroo Flat, after scoring a hard fought 14-goal win against Castlemaine at Camp Reserve on Saturday.
The Bulldogs - again without co-captains Claudia Mawson (Vixens reserves) and Kirby Elliott (concussion protocols) - overcame a persistent Magpies, who were bolstered by the surprise inclusion of star Elmore goal shooter Gabe Richards, to win 67-53.
It was the reigning A-grade premiers' sixth-straight win of the season, putting them four points clear of the Roos and Sandhurst, both on five wins.
The Dragons will be their opponent in round 11 following a highly-anticipated clash against the Roos next weekend and a round 10 bye.
Gisborne premiership coach Tarryn Rymer praised her players' work rate after they were pushed all the way by the Magpies, who were looking to claim only their second win of the season after beating South Bendigo in round two.
"It felt like it was close all the way. It was nice to have a strong hit-out, especially with the big games we have coming up," she said.
"We got to trial some things we have been working on at training.
"Torie (Skrijel) and Rylee (Connell) combined really nicely in goals. I was really impressed with them.
"And Maddy (Stewart) and Charlee Kemp were great in defence. They are such a lovely duo and combined really nicely. They read each off each other so well."
Rymer said Richards, who previously played in the BFNL with Golden Square and was a premiership player with the Bulldogs in 2015 before eventually making her way back to the HDFNL and Elmore, had definitely strengthened the Magpies.
"She was so impressive. Luckily for us, had she played with those young (Castlemaine) players before, they would probably have a better gauge of where to put the ball into her," she said.
"She's clearly still got it."
The road ahead gets no easier for the Magpies, who will round out their first round of the home and away season commitments against Sandhurst at the QEO next Saturday.
A definite bright spot for the Magpies on Saturday was their 17-and-under win over the Bulldogs, putting them in fourth place on the league ladder behind Sandhurst, Golden Square and Maryborough.
Gisborne can begin planning for Kangaroo Flat, albeit again without Elliott and most likely Mawson as well.
The clash will be the teams' first since last year's qualifying final, won by the Bulldogs by six goals.
At Wade Street, Golden Square came from five goals down at three quarter time to swamp South Bendigo and record their second win of the season.
The Bulldogs trailed at the end of every quarter, but caught fire in the last to turn a five-goal deficit into a two-goal win.
A 38-36 victory allowed the Bulldogs to leapfrog Castlemaine into sixth place on the ladder and join fifth-placed Eaglehawk on two wins.
They will have a bye next week before returning to action in round 10 against Eaglehawk at Wade Street.
The Hawks won the teams' round one contest by 11 goals.
Playing their first game in a month due to a series of byes, South Bendigo coach Alicia McGlashan said her side had failed to capitalise on their chances and were 'a bit flat at times'.
Hard hit by injuries, three Bloods players - Amber Hollis, Izzy Coutts and Carissa Brook - played parts of both A-grade and A-reserve, while midcourter Ella Flavell played limited minutes after having her wisdom teeth removed during the week.
McGlashan said the Bloods were hopeful of unveiling two new goaling recruits in next week's clash against Eaglehawk, helping to fill the void left a season-ending knee injury to goal attack Olivia Mason.
