BFNL: Bulldogs six-goal final term blast puts away a brave Castlemaine

Gisborne has stormed home with a six-goal final term to claim an important victory over Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
The 41-point final margin doesn't reflect the competitiveness of the contest, with the Magpies putting in their best performance of the season.
Ten minutes into the last stanza, Bailey Henderson picked off an errant kick from Jack Reaper deep in attack and saluted to bring the margin back to the initial three-quarter-time deficit of 12 points.
Henderson's side had momentum and belief, but the Bulldogs two best midfielders - Brad Bernacki and Flynn Lakey - stood tall when it counted, both slotting magnificent goals from stoppage to ice the game.
Shortly after, Henderson's major, Lakey, picked up a throw-in that went over the two rucks' heads on the half volley and snapped off one step from 35.
Bernacki was just as composed, snapping on the right from deep in the clubrooms pocket, which made the margin four goals.
Bulldogs coach Rob Waters said it was a full team effort, but there were definitely areas of improvement.
"It was a good even contribution from everyone, and it had to be because they were coming," Waters said.
"It felt like their day in the sun, so we needed to take the game away from them as early as we could in the last quarter, which we did.
"I think we showed glimpses of really good footy, and our stats showed that, but when they went forward, they scored pretty easily, and it kept them in it."
Throughout the first three quarters, the margin rarely jumped into double figures.
The Magpie's best period came through the middle stages of the third term.
Throughout that ten-minute burst of intense footy, the Magpies seemed to simply want it more.
When coach Michael Hartley levelled the scores 25 minutes into the stanza, many at the ground gained belief that they could be witnessing one of the upsets of the season.
But as good sides do, the Bulldogs responded immediately.
A courageous running back with the flight effort from Harry Manders stopped the Magpie's forward momentum, and from the ensuing stoppage, a quick clearing kick fell in the lap of the excellent Zac Denahy, who went back and nailed his third.
Bernacki added some breathing room late as the Bulldogs took a two-goal lead into the final change.
"We had some plans in that third term that didn't work, and the boys started panicking a bit," Waters said.
"We kicked it back down the line to their advantage and failed to spread the ground, which brought them right back into the match.
"I explained to the guys when they came off the field during that period that we need to widen the ground and almost pretend we're playing at the QEO.
"We thought if we put a bit of speed on our ball movement, we'd be able to open them up, which we did late in the third and the last."
While it was a disappointing fade-out in the last 20 minutes, it was another step forward for Castlemaine.
They were again competitive against a side expected to beat them, and if they can bring the same level of heat in the back half of the season, they will be sure to knock off a team or two.
"It was a fantastic game," Magpies coach Michael Hartley said.
"Our effort, intent and how we stuck to our plans was spot on, but in the last quarter, we just ran out of legs.
"Gisborne is a very good side that's been together for a long time while we're still learning, but I couldn't fault the effort, which is all I've asked for from the boys so far."
The Magpies defence was excellent.
They withstood the Bulldog's territory dominance until the weight of numbers finally took its toll late.
Key defender Liam Wilkinson was voted the Magpies' best, while Darby Semmens and Declan Slingo played important roles in the back six.
"Our defence was spot on today, and it was good to have a few guys come into the side to help with that," Hartley said.
"Having an old head sorting us out like Neville Jetta was a great experience for the back six."
It was the usual suspects in the Bulldogs best.
Bernacki, Lakey, and ruckman Braidon Blake wore down the Magpie's midfield, while Jackson Cardillo was close to best-on-ground at half-time, and Macklan Lord played a vital role on Henderson.
"Macklan (Lord) kept Henderson accountable and pushed him into the backline, which played into our hands because Bailey is obviously one of the most penetrating players in the competition," Waters said.
"They've got some class midfielders, but I think we got on top through there just by the amount of blokes we can run through the guts which was about ten."
Star Magpies midfielder Kalan Huntly played out of the goalsquare due to a leg issue and kicked two but was removed from the ground when the game was lost.
Hartley said he is a 50-50 proposition to take on Sandhurst at the QEO next week.
Gisborne now sits clear in second place on the BFNL ladder, and will welcome Kangaroo Flat to Gardiner Reserve in round nine.
CASTLEMAINE: 4.1, 6.2, 8.3, 9.4 (58)
GISBORNE: 4.3, 5.9, 9.9, 15.9 (99)
GOALS: Castlemaine: M. Hartley 2, B. Henderson 2, K. Huntly 2, R. Eyre 1, Z. Greeves 1, T. Hickey 1; Gisborne: B. Bernacki 4, Z. Denahy 3, P. McKenna 2, H. Thomas 2, D. Johnstone 1, H. Luxmoore 1, F. Lakey 1
BEST: Castlemaine: L. Wilkinson, D. Semmens, M. Filo, R. Eyre, D. Slingo, J. Watson; Gisborne: B. Blake, B. Bernacki, J. Cardillo. P. Trotta, P. McKenna, J. Normington
