Late flurry of goals deliver Dragons win in the BFNL's game of the year

SANDHURST and Strathfieldsaye delivered the game of the BFNL season so far on Saturday, with the Dragons answering a mighty challenge from the Storm to remain unbeaten.
The final margin was 25 points in favour of the Dragons at Tannery Lane in a contest that was befitting of the big crowd there to watch it, which included reunions for both Strathfieldsaye's 2014 and 2019 premiership teams.
It was a highly emotional day for the Dragons following the death during the week of one of the club's legends Danny Ellis, with a minute's silence held in his memory before the senior contest.
And Ellis would have been mighty proud of his Dragons, who when the game was on the line in the last 10 minutes assumed control to win 18.8 (116) to 13.13 (91) in a June contest that had a finals-type intensity.
"You don't get an appreciation for it while you're in it, but a few people have said what a great game of footy it was," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"I thought it was two teams that both play a good brand of footy with momentum changes throughout the day and it's obviously pleasing to get over the line."
The Dragons were certainly challenged like they hadn't been before this year when at the 20-minute mark of the final quarter they led by just one point against a surging Storm side that had the momentum.
The final quarter had began with Sandhurst leading by six points, setting the stage for a thrilling finale, which the game deserved after what they two sides had displayed over the first three quarters.
The Dragons made the early running of the final quarter with the first two goals through skipper Lachlan Tardrew - who was again hugely influential through the middle - and Fergus Greene.
Tardrew's goal from 20m out came after he marked a pass from Greene, while soon after Greene was the recipient of a 50m penalty against the Storm's Patrick Blandford that turned a potentially tricky shot on the flank into a gimme in the goalsquare.
Greene's goal, though, wouldn't have come about had it not been for a desperate chase on the wing of Tanner Nally that forced the Storm's Matt Harvey to kick the ball out on the full and give possession back to the Dragons.
The two early goals in the quarter gave the Dragons a then game-high 16-point lead and it was at that stage the Storm had to dig deep and respond.
And sparked by the move of Caleb Ernst into the ruck and the midfield gaining the centre square ascendancy, the Storm refused to wilt and laid the challenge back down to Sandhurst.
The ball spent 10 minutes in the Storm front half and they scored 2.3 to no score to draw within one point at the 20-minute mark.
The two goals were kicked by Bode Stevens and Zach Charles, who both converted set-shots.
With a point the difference entering time-on the game was poised for a down-to-the-wire finish, but it was ultimately the Dragons who were that bit better for that bit longer that were able to run the match out better.
Over the final nine minutes the Dragons kicked the last four goals of the game to pull away for the 25-point victory, with their straight-shooting in front of goal one of the differences in the cracking contest where the footy was hot from the outset.
The Dragons kicked 6.0 in the final term to the Storm's 2.5, while both sides had 26 scoring shots for the day, but overall, Sandhurst made better use of its opportunities.
With the game on the line the first of the four goals to close out the contest for the Dragons was booted by Greene, who marked a pass from Nally and kicked truly from 30m.
That was followed by an Oscar Perez goal from a set-shot, which was preceded by some clever evasive play in traffic from Isaac Ruff, before Nally closed out a huge last quarter with a pair of set-shot goals.
Of the six goals the Dragons kicked in the final quarter usual defender Nally - in his first senior game of the season - had a hand in four of them: the two he kicked, his chase down on Harvey and his pass to Greene that started the match-winning run.
Nally finished with three goals for the match - he also booted one in the third quarter - with his contribution in the front half all the more meritorious given he hadn't previously kicked a goal in the first 44 games of his senior career.
Nally playing in attack coincided with the Dragons losing co-coach Bryce Curnow with a broken thumb during the third quarter.
"It was a little bit by accident that Tanner went forward and full credit to him," Connick said.
"He just happened to be the one to come off the bench when Bryce come off the ground with his broken thumb. Dave Gallagher (assistant coach) said let's put Tanner forward and see how he goes.
"The plan probably would have been to swap Tanner and Lachie Wright, but Lachie was going really well down back and Tanner just kept kicking goals, so we left it.
"I'm really happy for Tanner. He has been injured, worked his way back through the reserves and got the opportunity yesterday after Darcy Mills pulled out. I thought he was solid enough down back and then got the chance to go forward and grabbed it."
While Nally was a difference-maker in attack, the class of Dragons' full-forward Greene was again on full display.
Greene booted seven goals to take his season tally to a competition-best 40.
As well as his two goals in the final term, Greene kicked three in the first quarter and one in each of the second and third terms.
Greene was opposed throughout the day by the Storm's Charles Dole, Ernst, who competed well before his final-term move into the ruck, and Lachlan Ratcliffe.
The Dragons had a spread of nine goalkickers, while down the other end Lachlan Gill (two), Matt Harvey (two), James Schischka (two) and Bode Stevens (two) all slotted multiples for the Storm, who over the past two rounds have competed valiantly against Sandhurst and Gisborne and shown themselves to clearly be the leaders of the pack chasing the top two.
There were several occasions throughout the game where the scoreboard was showing a rarity this season - Sandhurst trailing - with the Storm having the lead at times throughout the first, second and third quarters.
In both the second and third quarters the Storm - whose best was defender Cooper Jones - kicked three of the first four goals of the term hit the front, but both times as you'd expect of the quality side they are, the Dragons responded.
"Full credit to Sandhurst; they took their chances in that last quarter in particular when we didn't," Storm coach.
"We were able to get some momentum in that last quarter, but we just couldn't capitalise and then in that last 10 minutes Sandhurst grabbed their opportunities and at the end of the day, that was the difference.
"We gave it red-hot crack and I was really pleased in particular with the way our kids stood up in what was a really high-intensity game... to have kids like Charlie King as a bottom-age under-18 player step up and be composed the way he was, Jed Daniels played his first game and didn't look overawed; we'll take a lot out of today."
Sandhurst 5.2 8.6 12.8 18.8 (116)
Strathfieldsaye 4.2 7.5 11.8 13.13 (91)
GOALS: Sandhurst: F.Greene 7, T.Nally 3, O.Perez 2, B.Curnow 1, C.Connick 1, L.Tardrew 1, C.Maxted 1, J.Mclean 1, H.Free 1; Strathfieldsaye: J.Schischka 2, L.Gill 2, B.Stevens 2, M.Harvey 2, D.Clohesy 1, R.Wilson 1, A.Sheahan 1, C.James 1, Z.Charles 1
BEST: Sandhurst: L.Tardrew, C.Maxted, F.Greene, N.Stagg, T.Nally, J.Mclean; Strathfieldsaye: C.Jones, C.Ernst, B.Lester, C.King, Z.Charles, M.Harvey
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.