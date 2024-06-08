Time for the Big Freeze at the G and Bendigo

Motor Neurone Disease (aka MND, aka The Beast) has been given a higher profile in recent years after former AFL footballer Neale Daniher was diagnosed with the condition in 2013.
Since then, the concept of the Big Freeze has taken off where people either have icy water tipped over the head or simply dive in to a pool of icy water.
It's all aimed to raise funds for research to find treatment and even a cure for MND, a disease which attacks the nerve cells which control our muscles leading to a loss of control for such activities as swallowing, talking and walking.
The Big Freeze at G this King's Birthday long weekend will see celebrities slide into an icy pool as part of the fundraising campaign, a campaign which features local organisations such as Kangaroo Flat Coles and ice creamery Favourite Flavours doing their bit for a worthy cause.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.