Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

RAW talent emerges as region's best young creatives show their skills

June 9 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Davis performs at the RAW Arts Awards. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Olivia Davis performs at the RAW Arts Awards. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Young central Victorians put their talents on display at the City of Greater Bendigo's 2024 RAW Arts Awards on Thursday, June 6.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.