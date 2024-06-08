RAW talent emerges as region's best young creatives show their skills

Young central Victorians put their talents on display at the City of Greater Bendigo's 2024 RAW Arts Awards on Thursday, June 6.
The RAW awards showcase and foster the talents and artistic pursuits of young people in the region 25 years of age and under.
This year's awards attracted 76 applicants with the winners announced at The Capital where some entrants took to the stage to perform and films submitted in the short film category were screened.
Awards were presented in five categories - visual arts; literature; performing arts; short film; and the Yo Bendigo/Ambedo award.
The Ambedo prize - in partnership with Yo Bendigo - is given for work that captures the experience of being a young person living in Greater Bendigo in 2024 and will be announced at a later date.
The Ambedo magazine is a free quarterly magazine designed, produced, and edited for young people.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the RAW Arts Awards evening and accompanying exhibition provided a fantastic opportunity for young talent in the region.
"The RAW Arts Awards is such a special event in the calendar and a chance for young people to present their work to a wider audience, and gain the recognition they deserve," Cr Metcalf said.
"The extraordinary quality of creative work and the ingenuity just blows me away and as a cultural region we are so lucky to have these young aspiring creatives right here in Greater Bendigo."
Winners in each category received a $1000 cash prize and a $250 cash prize was awarded to highly commended creatives.
The winner of the Ambedo prize will be awarded a $500 cash prize.
The 2024 RAW Arts exhibition features this year's visual arts entries at Dudley House, 60 View Street.
Entry is free and open to the public from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, June 9 to Monday, June 10 (open on the Monday public holiday).
The 2024 RAW Arts Awards winners and highly commended applicants were as follows:
