SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region: JUNE 8

Gisborne 15.9 (99) def Castlemaine 9.4 (58).
Sandhurst 18.8 (116) def Strathfieldsaye 13.13 (91).
Eaglehawk 30.9 (189) def Maryborough 0.1 (1).
Golden Square 13.20 (98) def South Bendigo 10.6 (66).
St Arnaud 12.5 (77) def Charlton 5.4 (34).
Donald 11.7 (73) dr Boort 10.13 (73).
Nullawil 13.15 (93) def Wedderburn 9.11 (65).
Birchip-Watchem 13.13 (91) def Wycheproof-Narraport 9.6 (60).
