Weekend football previews: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Stop the Bulldogs at the source or you're in for a long day.
That will be the mentality for Kangaroo Flat's midfield as it prepares to do battle with arguably the best on-ball brigade in the competition.
Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake and midfielders Brad Bernacki and Flynn Lakey are second, third and sixth respectively in the BFNL for contested possessions.
They set the tone for the Dogs and their multi-pronged attack are the beneficiaries.
Ethan Roberts is having a fine season for Kangaroo Flat and his battle with one of Gisborne's star mids will be a highlight of the day.
Fresh from a bye, the Roos need to tighten up defensively having conceded more than 100 points in their past four games.
The Roos have lost their past 12 encounters with Gisborne dating back to 2016.
The average margin in those matches was 82 points and it's worse at Gardiner Reserve with an average margin of 102.5 points.
Last time: Gisborne 14.19 (103) def Kangaroo Flat 8.12 (60).
Since 2010: Gisborne 20; Kangaroo Flat 6.
Selection: Gisborne.
.......................................................................
SANDHURST v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
If there's a good time to play Sandhurst it might be this week.
The Dragons are coming off an emotional week with the passing of club great Danny Ellis and a tough battle against Strathfieldsaye.
It has the potential of a mental letdown for the ladder-leaders.
It's a free hit for the improving Castlemaine.
The new-look Magpies get the opportunity to play the best team in the competition on the best ground in the competition in a game no-one expects them to win - it's a challenge I'm sure they'll relish.
If Castlemaine's top-shelf players perform to their best then the Pies can give the Dragons more than a few headaches.
The marking strength of Castlemaine key duo Michael Hartley and Bailey Henderson will be a threat to the Dragons.
Hartley is fourth in the BFNL for contested marks, while Henderson is ninth.
Sandhurst's greatest strength is the quality of the players ranked 12-22 on its list and that's where the major difference between the two teams lies.
Castlemaine needs to get more out of its bottom 10-12 players if it's to upset a top team.
The Pies also need to improve their centre clearance work. Through eight rounds they're the worst in the league for centre breaks.
Last time: Sandhurst 14.15 (99) def Castlemaine 4.11 (35).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 24; Castlemaine 0; Drawn 1.
Selection: Sandhurst.
.......................................................................
MARYBOROUGH v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Another tough day at the office looms for Maryborough.
Hopefully, the Magpies have a full complement of senior players to take on the Storm.
Strathfieldsaye is coming off a loss to Sandhurst, but you could mount a strong case that the defeat was the Storm's best performance of the season so far.
After a host of changes in the off-season, the Storm are just starting to hit top gear and maybe the BFNL flag race has three contenders instead of two.
Key forward James Schischka has 15 goals in his past three games and a day out on Saturday could see him inside the top-two in the Ron Best Medal race at the halfway mark of the season.
Storm duo Daniel Clohesy and Lachlan Gill are inside the top-10 in the competition in possessions.
Maryborough co-coach Coby Perry and defender Alex Brown are also inside the top-10 in the BFNL for possessions.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 32.34 (226) def Maryborough 1.2 (8).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 23; Maryborough 3.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
.......................................................................
SOUTH BENDIGO v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
Can the Bloods find their best form and enhance their finals hopes?
It's almost season on the line for a South Bendigo side that has struggled to recapture the form that saw the Bloods defeat Castlemaine by seven goals in round two.
The Bloods were good in patches against Golden Square last weekend, but they'll need to be better for longer if they're to take down an Eaglehawk side that sits inside the top five.
In South's favour is that the Hawks are vulnerable because of a long list of absentees and the Bloods play their best footy on their home turf.
The bottom line is you can't trust the Bloods. Eaglehawk, even without some key players, should be too good.
The improvement in key defender Jacob O'Brien and development of young players Mitch Ronchieri, Jack O'Shannessy, Blake McGregor, Sam O'Shannessy, Bailey Ilsley and Zack Bulger is a good sign for the long-term future of the Hawks.
Last time: Eaglehawk 14.20 (104) def South Bendigo 10.11 (71) - 2023 elimination final.
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 20; South Bendigo 8.
Selection: Eaglehawk.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (28), 2. Gisborne (24), 3. Strathfieldsaye (20), 4. Eaglehawk (16), 5. Golden Square (16), 6. Castlemaine (8), 7. South Bendigo (8), 8. Kangaroo Flat (8), 9. Maryborough (0).
HEATHCOTE v COLBINABBIN
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
The Saints worked their way out of their form slump with a solid win over Huntly before the general bye.
Now they get the chance to build some momentum with games against Colbo and LBU the next two weeks.
If the Saints are to regain their status as a genuine flag contender then they should win both games comfortably.
Colbo's best players are very good, but the Hoppers just don't have the depth to go with the best teams over four quarters.
The Hoppers have improved since they lost to the Saints by 17 goals in their first clash this year, but an upset win seems unlikely.
Last time: Heathcote 21.9 (135) def Colbinabbin 5.4 (34).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 16; Heathcote 11.
Selection: Heathcote.
.......................................................................
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v NORTH BENDIGO
2.15pm Saturday at Leitchville.
Clearly the match of the round as the home team Leitchville-Gunbower attempts to enhance its top-three prospects.
The Bombers have won four of their past five games to surge into fourth spot - just percentage behind third-placed Heathcote.
The Bombers' next step is to prove themselves against the top-two teams - North Bendigo and White Hills.
They lost to North Bendigo by 89 points and White Hills by 55 points in the opening half of the season.
North Bendigo's star recruit Ryan Hartley has been a superb inclusion and the Bombers will need to restrict his impact through the middle of the ground if they're to inflict the Bulldogs' second loss of the season.
Last time: North Bendigo 21.17 (143) def Leitchville-Gunbower 7.12 (54).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 22; Leitchville-Gunbower 11.
Selection: North Bendigo.
.......................................................................
WHITE HILLS v LBU
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Not so long ago this game would have been earmarked as one of the most intriguing games of the home and away season.
Not anymore. The Demons are flying, while the Cats have lost three games in a row to teams ranked fifth and lower, including bottom side Elmore.
The Demons demolished the Cats by 106 points in their first clash this year and we could be heading for something similar if the Cats didn't find their mojo during last week's general bye.
The Demons haven't played since May 25, so they could be rusty early on.
Liam Bartels is enjoying a brilliant season for the Demons. The forward/midfielder has kicked multiple goals in every game except one and is equal-fifth in the league's goalkicking race with 22 majors.
Last time: White Hills 20.15 (135) def LBU 4.5 (29).
Since 2010: LBU 18; White Hills 9.
Selection: White Hills.
.......................................................................
HUNTLY v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
Huge game for both teams, with the winner likely to hold fifth spot on the ladder at the conclusion of the round.
Huntly's best performances this year - wins over LBU and North Bendigo - were both on home turf at Strauch Reserve.
They defend that ground superbly and Mounts' ball use will need to be at its best if the reigning premiers are to kick a winning score.
The difference between the two teams could be the efficiency of the respective forward lines.
Mounts have the best forward in the game - key forward Ben Bissett - and more avenues to goal than the Hawks.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 20.12 (132) def Huntly 3.10 (28).
Since 2010: Huntly 14; Mount Pleasant 13.
Selection: Huntly.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. White Hills (28), 2. North Bendigo (28), 3. Heathcote (20), 4. Leitchville-Gunbower (20), 5. Mount Pleasant (12), 6. Colbinabbin (12), 7. Huntly (12), 8. LBU (8), 9. Elmore (4).
MARONG v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Can Inglewood get within 10 goals of the all-conquering Panthers?
The fact Marong hasn't played since May 25 certainly helps Inglewood, but if the Panthers are anywhere near their best then the margin will be north of 10 goals.
In a year when fifth place could be decided by percentage, Inglewood's ability to control the damage that Marong has the ability to do on the scoreboard could give the Blues a handy advantage over Newbridge and Calivil United.
Inglewood skipper Daniel Polack has had a standout season for the Blues. The midfielder has been in his side's best players in six of their first seven games.
While Marong has stars on every line, no-one has had more impact this season than exciting midfielder/forward Ryley Taylor.
Last time: Marong 25.11 (161) def Inglewood 6.6 (42).
Since 2010: Marong 22; Inglewood 3.
Selection: Marong.
.......................................................................
MITIAMO v NEWBRIDGE
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Newbridge's season is alive and well on the back of a last-start victory over Calivil United and the Maroons simply must get the four points against the bottom side Mitiamo.
The return of Tom Hobson and the mid-season inclusion of Ben McKinley has sparked a Newbridge midfield unit that had been hurt by injuries.
While the Maroons will start a warm favourite, the home game for Mitiamo is one the Superoos would have pencilled in at the start of the season as a potential game they could win.
If they can repeat the form they showed in a 21-point loss to Inglewood in round six then they'll still be in the game when the whips are cracking.
The longer they stay in the game the more confidence they'll gather and that could be dangerous for a Newbridge side that is expected to win and win well.
Last time: Mitiamo 13.16 (94) def Newbridge 6.10 (46).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 17; Newbridge 11.
Selection: Newbridge.
.......................................................................
MAIDEN GULLY YCW v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Since losing to Marong in round three, Pyramid Hills has strung together four wins in a row by 53, 162, 85 and 85 points to reclaim the tag as the biggest threat to the Panthers' three-peat.
The way Pyramid Hill sets up behind the ball has become arguably its greatest strength.
The Dogs haven't conceded more than five goals in a game in the four-game winning streak, with key defender Tom McGregor in brilliant form.
That trend seems likely to continue against MGYCW. The Eagles have kicked three, one and two goals in their past three matches.
If the Eagles have their best 22 available then they might be able to stay in the game for a half, but the imposing Dogs will have too much class and depth in the long run.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 10.11 (71) def Maiden Gully YCW 6.8 (44).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 22; Maiden Gully YCW 6.
Selection: Pyramid Hill.
.......................................................................
CALIVIL UNITED v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
A sleepless Friday night ahead for whichever defender Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis gives the unenviable job of playing on Bridgewater forward Lachlan Sharp.
The Mean Machine star heads to Calivil on the back of a 20-goal haul against Mitiamo.
And Bridgewater is hunting percentage as it builds its case for a top-three berth for finals.
On the flipside, Calivil United's strength is its contested ball work and the Demons could give their own forwards a good look at the footy.
Midfielder Sam Maher is having a great season with Calivil and has developed into one of the best stoppage players in the LVFNL.
Last time: Bridgewater 10.14 (74) def Calivil United 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 21; Calivil United 6; Drawn 1.
Selection: Bridgewater
.......................................................................
