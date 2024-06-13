Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Weekend football previews: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 13 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine and key midfielder Bailey Henderson face the biggest test in Bendigo football this weekend when they take on Sandhurst at the QEO. Picture by Darren Howe
Castlemaine and key midfielder Bailey Henderson face the biggest test in Bendigo football this weekend when they take on Sandhurst at the QEO. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO LEAGUE – ROUND 9

GISBORNE v KANGAROO FLAT

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.