Reward for effort. How to make a difference

Who wants to be a councillor?
Let's face it. It's a tough gig, but also a rewarding one.
Councillors' decisions are not always popular and are heavily scrutinised, even they are made with the best intentions of helping those in the community.
The news came through yesterday that first-time City of Greater Bendigo councillor David Fagg would not stand again at the October election.
Cr Fagg said he made the decision after "careful thought" and due to the difficulties of juggling being a councillor, work and family life.
He did go on to say he had "thoroughly enjoyed" his time representing his community.
It's not easy being in the public spotlight and having to deal with public criticism.
But it's when you get in and make a difference for the betterment of your community, the feeling of satisfaction of a job well done is its own personal reward.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.