Sneak peek: see inside the Bendigo mosque before key section opens

Bendigo's Islamic community has invited cameras in to see how the city's new mosque is shaping.
It comes as Victoria's government pitches in another $400,000 to take the mosque a step closer to completion.
This video shows how it is all coming together:
Members of the public could start using the mosque's new community centre in a few months, potentially, Bendigo Islamic Community Centre vice president Sameer Syed said.
"This facility is designed not just for the Muslim community in Bendigo but the whole community," he said.
"We plan to have various multicultural events, interfaith events, education and seminars."
More pictures from the Mosque and community centre tour:
Scaffolding still surrounds the minaret that towers above the East Bendigo site and much of the site is still a shell of the facility it will become.
Other parts of the complex are still some time from completion including the mosque building itself, car parks and a sports hall-style building.
Building works began in 2019.
Premier Jacinta Allan and Bendigo West member Maree Edwards toured the mosque on Friday, June 7.
Ms Allan said the extra $400,000 brought the government's contribution to $1.3 million.
The government is also pitching in $60,000 for a Golden Dragon Museum masterplan, she said.
"This is an important cultural institution, an icon of Bendigo's history," Ms Allan said.
