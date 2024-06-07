Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Sneak peek: see inside the Bendigo mosque before key section opens

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 7 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jacinta Allan explores the Bendigo Mosque and community centre. Picture by Darren Howe
Premier Jacinta Allan explores the Bendigo Mosque and community centre. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's Islamic community has invited cameras in to see how the city's new mosque is shaping.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.