Gill's career best form embodies Strathfieldsaye's growth from within

If any local footy club is searching for an example of how improvement from within can make the same difference as a rash of gun recruits, then look at Strathfieldsaye's midfield in 2024.
When genuine BFNL superstars Cal McCarty and Jake Moorhead departed Tannery Lane in the off-season, there were concerns for the Storm's on-ball brigade's capabilities to compete amongst the top echelon of the competition.
Daniel Clohesy, Lachlan Gill, Matt Harvey, Caleb Sheahan, and Riley Wilson were known and quality commodities in the BFNL, but could they carry the torch?
To date, they have absolutely proven they can.
The Storm are 5-1, with their on-ballers racking up consistently high numbers.
Perhaps none have epitomised that growth from within more than Lachlan Gill though.
Closing in on 100 senior games for the Storm, Gill has taken his footy to a new level in 2024.
He dedicated himself in the off-season to bettering his fitness and is reaping the rewards as he enters the prime of his career.
Gill has gone from averaging 26.52 disposals per game in 2023 to 32.67 this season.
It is a similar story around his clearance numbers, which are up by 3.36 per game compared to 12 months ago, while contested possessions are up 3.5, and ground ball gets 3.19.
Numerous people have noted he is in his career-best shape, including coach Luke Freeman, who told the Bendigo Advertiser last week, "Lachie is just a beast now - he has gotten bigger and stronger and taken his fitness to a new level."
His strong work rate, whether pushing forward for his five goals this season or, perhaps more importantly, down back to help his defenders, is proof of that.
"I'm pretty happy with my season to date, and I put a lot of work in during the off-season, so it's good to see it paying off," Gill said in an interview with the Bendigo Advertiser on Friday.
"I focused on my fitness more than I have in the past this pre-season, knowing I was moving into a full-time midfield role, which I'm loving."
Gill is relishing the extra responsibility that has been placed on him by Freeman.
While in the past, it can be argued when he played midfield, he was just keeping the seat warm until McCarty and Moorhead returned, he is now one of the main characters.
"The last few seasons, I've played a few games in the guts, but when the VFL boys came back, I'd get pushed out to a wing or half-forward, so I'm really enjoying being a full-time midfielder," Gill said.
"This season has probably been the most comfortable I've felt in senior footy, and I have to give Foz (Luke Freeman) a big thanks for that as he backs us in and gives us the confidence all players crave."
Gill's transition into a full-time midfielder has been made all the easier by his compatriots, who are similarly taking their games to new heights.
Wilson is also in career-best form, while Harvey is back full-time and is arguably leading their best and fairest.
"We gelled pretty quickly as a new-look midfield, but a fair few of us in this team came through together in the under-18s and have already played a fair bit of senior footy together," Gill said.
"Everyone's strengths help each other.
"Clohesy, Sheahan, and even Bode Stevens returning this week, are in and under but still work on the outside with the rest of us, so I think we complement each other pretty well."
It's easy to celebrate everyone's successes when things are going well, but the mark of a great midfield is how they respond when beaten.
For the first time in 2024, the Storm were beaten at the coalface by a red-hot Gisborne last Saturday.
This week's challenge is just as daunting coming up against the undefeated Sandhurst.
"We definitely learnt a lot last week, and there are a few things we've been working on from that game, mainly around not allowing the opposition to break out of stoppage and hit the scoreboard," Gill said.
"Sandhurst is going to be another massive assignment for us, and all the boys are looking forward to testing themselves again while implementing a few of those things we've been trying to improve upon."
