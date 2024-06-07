Neville Jetta a huge inclusion as Castlemaine to field best side in years

FORMER Melbourne player Neville Jetta will inject more than 150 games of AFL experience into Castlemaine's side for Saturday's big BFNL test against Gisborne.
The Magpies have named Jetta in a forward pocket for the clash at Camp Reserve.
Jetta, 34, is playing with the Fitzroy Stars in division three of the Northern Football League this year.
With no Stars' game over the King's Birthday long weekend Jetta will pull on the black and white of the Magpies.
Jetta is a development coach at Collingwood where he works with both the AFL and VFL teams and alongside Harmit Singh, who is Castlemaine's senior development coach.
"I've known Neville for a few years and played with him previously and we have a good relationship... Harmit threw the idea out of him playing a game and we've been able to get it sorted and he's keen as mustard," Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley said on Friday.
"He will bring a bit of extra leadership to the side and a player with that amount of AFL experience is only going to benefit our younger players.
"It's a one-off, but he's a great fella, knows a lot about footy and I'm excited to see him go at it."
Jetta played 159 AFL games for Melbourne between 2009 and 2021 primarily as a small defender.
Since his AFL retirement after 2021 Jetta spent the past two years playing VFL with Collingwood, which included finishing fourth in the best and fairest in both seasons.
"I'm not entirely sure yet how we will use him on Saturday; it feels like I could throw him anywhere," Hartley said.
"Even though he is small he could play key back because he's so tough and strong, he could play as a running defender, through the midfield... probably anywhere except in the ruck.
"We'll have a chat and see what he thinks and go from there."
As well as Jetta playing, the Magpies have also named Essendon VFL-listed Ryan Eyre, who has also been playing this year as a 19-year-old for the Calder Cannons in the Coates League.
Eyre signed with the Magpies in February as an aligned VFL player.
"He has a red-hot crack, which is what we want," Hartley said.
"He's about 191cms and gives us some versatility in terms of being able to play wing, half-forward or go inside as well.
"We've got some good inclusions, which is what we want."
With the inclusions of Jetta and Eyre, plus the experienced Harmit Singh, who took 21 marks against Kangaroo Flat last week, playing again on top of the strong recruiting that was done by the Magpies during the off-season, Saturday's team will be the strongest Castlemaine has fielded for years.
"We know Gisborne is a really good side, but I'm expecting us to be competitive and bring some heat, play our ground well and bring another four-quarter effort like we did last week against Kangaroo Flat (43-point win)," Hartley said.
Ruckman Brodie Browne-Kerr and midfielder Callum McConachy both continue to be sidelined with wrist injuries for the Magpies, who sit sixth on the ladder at 2-4.
Gisborne has named captain and star defender Jack Reaper for his first game since he was concussed last month against Golden Square in an incident that resulted in a combined 11 matches of suspension to Golden Square's Zack Shelton (seven) and Rory McCrann-Peters (four).
South Bendigo returns to the field after a couple of weeks off with an away trip to Wade Street to take on Golden Square.
The Bloods are among a cluster of three teams - along with Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat - that each have two wins and are on the outside of the top five looking in.
It's a pivotal clash approaching the halfway mark of the season for the Bloods, who come 5pm Saturday will be either just percentage outside the top five or two games adrift.
The Bloods' opponents on Saturday, the Bulldogs, are a game ahead in fourth spot with three wins, while fifth-placed Eaglehawk also has three victories.
"It's a big game for us in the context of the season... if we want to have any inkling of playing finals we need to start making some inroads on those teams that are in the same area as us," Bloods' co-coach Steven Stroobants said.
"We're really confident that if we can play the gamestyle we want and set the ground up the way we want to then we can take it right up to them; it's just a matter of being disciplined enough to be able to do it over four quarters."
The Bloods are certainly well rested. They haven't played since May 18 when they recorded a 184-point win over Maryborough at Harry Trott Oval.
"When the draw came out and we saw we'd be having a few weeks off (via the split round and club bye consecutively) we weren't too sure how it would work out," Stroobants said.
"But it has worked out pretty well in terms of having a few sore bodies and some injuries, so with our depth being tested it was a good time for it to come along and have a break.
"This week we will be pretty much back to full strength."
One of the many adjustments the Bloods have had to make this season given their player turnover is playing without one of the competition's premier ruckmen, which they had at their disposal last year in Mac Cameron.
However, Cameron due to work commitments was among the departures for the Bloods late in the off-season.
The Bloods were the No.1 ranked team for hit-outs per game last year with an average of 57, which has dropped to 39 per game this season.
However, their clearance numbers haven't deteriorated to the extent that could have been expected given the loss of the likes of Cameron and midfielders Nathan Horbury, Cooper Leon and Oscar White.
The Bloods are averaging 39 clearances per game, which is only slightly behind last year's 41.
The Bloods will have the returning Riley Walsh back from injury and Bendigo Pioneer-listed Zaydyn Lockwood lead the ruck duties against Golden Square, which is experiencing its first season without long-time No.1 ruck Matt Compston.
Meanwhile, Stroobants' key partner in attack, Brock Harvey, sits second in the Ron Best Medal with 32 goals behind only Sandhurst's Fergus Greene (33).
One of the features of Harvey this season has been his accuracy in front of the big sticks, with his 32 majors accompanied by just 11 behinds.
Harvey's season so far reads 2.2 v Strathfieldsaye (round 1); 9.1 v Castlemaine (round 2); 8.1 v Kangaroo Flat (round 3); 1.2 v Gisborne (round 4); 1.2 v Sandhurst (round 5); and 10.3 v Maryborough (round 6).
"Brock had a full pre-season; he had a bit of a crook ankle last year and you can tell this year he's fitter and stronger," Stroobants said.
"If we can get the ball into him he's near-on unbeatable one-on-one. He can win the ball in the air and on the ground and is having a great season."
Meanwhile, the list of players to make their senior debut for Golden Square this year has now reached 10 - Noah Warfe, Ollie Eaton, Seb Pellegrino, Zac Wescott, Zac Tickell, Rory McCrann-Peters, Xavier Carter, Harrison Kelly, Liam Thomas and Kai Daniels.
Of that group of 10 players Pellegrino is the only player who hadn't played juniors at Golden Square.
Pellegrino, Carter, Thomas, Daniels, Wescott, Tickell and Warfe will all be in action for the Bulldogs against the Bloods.
AFL Central Victoria's four inaugural region council members have been appointed following a structural governance change earlier this year.
Following the disbandment of the AFL Central Victoria Commission a Region Council has now been established, with the inaugural members to be Gavin Hore, Lincoln Fitzgerald, Ben Murphy and Nicholas Falconer.
Swan Hill's Hore was one of the last four members on the former AFLCV commission and has previously been a member of the Central Murray/Central Rivers league board.
He works for the CFA and is the officer in charge of the Swan Hill workshop.
Fitzgerald from Castlemaine is the chief executive officer of the Loddon Shire, while Bendigo's Murphy is the chief executive officer of the Kilmore Racing Club and Falconer a credit policy analyst/manager with the Bendigo Bank.
AFL Victoria says the role of the council will be to "provide leadership on a range of strategic issues that arise in the administration of football within the Central Victoria Region.
"Selected for their individual and collective professional skills, expertise and football knowledge from a broad range of backgrounds, the appointment of the Region Council is a significant step in resetting the Region's direction following the resignation of the Commission in March," AFL Victoria community manager John O'Donohue said on Friday.
"As the AFL Central Victoria jurisdiction stretches across several population and competitions bases, it was desirable to appoint council members who are connected to the region's communities and pleasingly, that has been achieved."
The announcement of the inaugural four councillors follows the appointment of Cameron Tomlins in April as the AFLCV region manager, a position he had held on an interim basis following Craig Armstead's departure in October last year.
The next step in the establishment of the Region Council will be the appointment of a chairperson, who will be elected ahead of a June 19 Heads of Leagues meeting in Bendigo where the council will be introduced formally to league representatives.
"With community football administration commencing planning for the 2025 season and with several local matters to be discussed and determined in the coming months, the appointments are timely as we look forward to working collaboratively with all Central Victoria stakeholders for the benefit of the game," O'Donohue said.
There are already five football regions across Victoria that have Regional Councils established.
The former AFLCV commission was formed in late 2012 with a mandate to enhance competition structures; consolidate the administration and management activities of leagues that are undertaken on a volunteer basis; and, promote the image of the game, while respecting the history of leagues and clubs.
Earlier this year in a memo announcing the governance change in the AFLCV region, O'Donohue said: "A council will adopt a bottom-up philosophy, with clubs and leagues having influence on regional strategies implemented by the council who will set Community Club Sustainability Program Caps, resolve transfer disputes and other matters under AFL Victoria Country Rules."
