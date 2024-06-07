Reigning BFNL premiers Gisborne wary of Magpies threat

FIERCE rivals in the past two BFNL netball seasons, reigning premiers Gisborne and Castlemaine produced a few epic battles in that period.
But while their fortunes in 2024 have differed from each other, don't expect the Bulldogs to underestimate the Magpies at Camp Reserve on Saturday.
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer is anticipating a tough fight against the Magpies, who will be aiming for their second win of the season and the first since their round two victory over South Bendgo on April 24.
"I'm hoping it will be a good hit-out ... I'm not quite sure what to expect with their line-up," she said.
"But you can never underestimate a team that is fighting hard for their next win as Castlemaine is."
The undefeated Bulldogs will again be without defender and co-captain Kirby Eliott due to concussion protocols, as they will for next week's blockbuster against Kangaroo Flat at Gardiner Reserve.
A decision on whether goal attack Claudia Mawson (Vixens Super Netball reserves commitments) will be available will be confirmed on Friday night.
As they did in last week's win against Strathfieldsaye, Rymer said those absences would only create opportunities for others in the Bulldogs' A-squad, especially their talented youngsters.
"It's really important to get game time into some of the younger players, give them a go and see what they are capable of," she said.
"If you don't give them a shot, you don't know, do you?
"But we're still travelling well. It has been tricky managing the ins and outs, but the girls are working hard at training. There are really no complaints from me.
"It will be nice when we have everyone back and we can work on building on what we had at the start of the season.
"But that being said, I have been really proud of the girls who have come up and played and have been given an opportunity."
Among those who have impressed are young guns Dasha Taylor and Bella Connors, who have grasped their opportunities in the midcourt and in the goal circle respectively.
Goaler Rylee Connell has stepped back up to A-grade in recent weeks, while Rymer said midcourter Demi Young would get her opportunity in the midcourt this week against the Magpies.
"There's no shortage of players or options for us, despite the absences," Rymer said.
"Obviously A-grade competition is strong, but we are really lucky to have a strong A-reserve team with plenty of depth."
The Bulldogs still boast plenty of class and premiership experience across the court, with Charlee Kemp and Maddy Stewart in defence, Tiana Newman and Emerson Lakey in the midcourt and Torie Skrijel in goals.
A win would see Gisborne leapfrog Kangaroo Flat into top spot on the ladder, with the Roos having the bye.
Castlemaine, which will be aiming to rebound from an 86-33 loss to Kangaroo Flat, can orchestrate a move of its own above Eaglehawk and into fifth spot with a win.
At Strathfieldsaye, the Storm are bracing for the third leg of a tough treble of matches against the league's three powerhouses, when they host Sandhurst.
The Storm showed encouraging signs in an 11-goal loss to Gisborne last weekend, and as their ladder position suggests, have stamped themselves as a clear fourth-ranked team to this point of the season with their 3-3 record.
An upset win would draw them level on four wins with the Dragons, albeit having played one extra game.
Their last three wins over South Bendigo, Golden Square and Eaglehawk have come by an average of 45 goals.
Kangaroo Flat 86 d Castlemaine 33
Gisborne 40 d Strathfieldsaye 29
Sandhurst 75 d Eaglehawk 36
South Bendigo, Golden Square bye
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.