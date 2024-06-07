400 homes, TAFE transformation mooted in 'forgotten' slice of Bendigo

An "often forgotten" slice of Bendigo could be transformed with 400 new dwellings and a revamped TAFE campus.
Plans are beginning to form along a busy East Bendigo road after the federal government unlocked $1.2 million to fund a precinct masterplan.
Here's all 12 hectares of the site in question:
Bendigo TAFE hopes it will be key to a major refresh at its Charleston Road campus but has ambitious ideas to develop land located next door to classrooms which are used to teach new tradies.
That includes hundreds of potential affordable and social homes delivered in partnership with other Bendigo groups, campus director David Richardson said.
Others could be built for staff and students travelling to Bendigo to study or work at the Charleston Road campus, he said.
"Essentially we want to reimagine how we can redesign this precinct to give the most benefit to the community," he said.
Plans for the 12 hectare site are still in their early days and the TAFE wants to consult multiple groups including Bendigo East's bowls club and public pool committees, which are among partners on the masterplan, Bendigo TAFE chief executive Sally Curtain said.
"We are sort of limited only by our imagination but it will be grounded in engagement with this community, and what its aspirations for the site are," she said.
The push has already caught the imagination of multiple people, including member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters.
"This area of Bendigo has got such a proud history but let's be honest, it has been forgotten a bit," she said.
"And I know from the people who live in this area, the people involved [in various Bendigo East clubs] ... that there's this real opportunity [there]."
Ms Curtain hoped the masterplan would come together "as soon as possible" as TAFE had outgrown its current Charleston Road campus layout.
"The campus has been pretty amazing [in how it] adapts, honestly, but it's sort of maxed out its capacity to do that," Ms Curtain said.
She wanted new programs to meet Australia's need for more workers, especially in emerging clean energy industries.
"We'll need new spaces, new equipment," Ms Curtain said.
The TAFE is especially keen to create a Clean Energy Centre of Excellence at the Charleston Road campus, Mr Richardson said.
He said that would help it develop new programs for clean energy, mining and manufacturing.
