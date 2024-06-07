Greater Bendigo councillor David Fagg says he won't run for re-election

First-time City of Greater Bendigo councillor David Fagg has announced he will not run in October's local government election.
Cr Fagg, who was elected in 2020, said he made the decision after "careful thought" and due to the difficulties of juggling being a councillor, work and family life.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the role of local councillor for the Whipstick Ward," he said in a post on his website.
"I hope that I have honoured the trust people placed in me to be their representative."
Cr Fagg has lived in the Whipstick Ward for 15 years and is a qualified social worker and secondary teacher.
"As regards my post-councillor future, I will continue to work for the good of our community, in particular my neighbourhood of Long Gully," he said.
Cr Fagg is the latest current Greater Bendigo councillor to announce they will not run again, following fellow first-time councillors Greg Penna and Matthew Evans.
In April, Mr Penna told the Bendigo Advertiser he would quit council to focus on his business, travel and a slew of motor vehicle restoration projects.
Cr Evans announced he would stand down as he would turn his attention to his federal government campaign, challenging Lisa Chesters as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Bendigo.
Other councillors are yet to officially announce whether they will or will not run, however Cr Margaret O'Rourke said she would make an announcement soon.
The council election will be held on October 26, 2024.
