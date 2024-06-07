Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

Massive Queen stage up Mt Alexander the key to 2024 Merv Dean Memorial Tour

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 7 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Connor Sens claims a runaway win in the third and final stage of the 2023 Merv Dean Memorial Tour. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo's Connor Sens claims a runaway win in the third and final stage of the 2023 Merv Dean Memorial Tour. Picture by Darren Howe

One of the biggest weekends on the Bendigo and District Cycling Club calendar is here with the return of the annual Merv Dean Memorial Tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.