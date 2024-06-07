Massive Queen stage up Mt Alexander the key to 2024 Merv Dean Memorial Tour

One of the biggest weekends on the Bendigo and District Cycling Club calendar is here with the return of the annual Merv Dean Memorial Tour.
The three-day race will begin on Saturday from Sutton Grange Hall and conclude on Monday's King's Birthday public holiday with the now traditional circuit around Harcourt.
In-between will be Sunday's Queen stage up Mt Alexander.
As of Friday morning, up to 120 riders were entered to race, which is a boost on last year's numbers, said race organiser Darren Casey.
"We had 100 entries last year and have surpassed that already," Casey said.
"From the 120 riders confirmed to race, 37 are coming from Adelaide plus ten from Sydney and Tasmania, so it's becoming a national event."
The men's division will be split into A, B, and C divisions, while the women's race has close to 20 entries.
The newly formed under-17 junior men's and women's race is also gathering steam, with 19 riders listed to take part.
The under-17s will race one lap of the same loops on stages one and two.
Over 30 riders have entered to be considered for the Allan Peiper under-19 Future Star Award.
Those riders will hope to add their names to the prestigious winners' board, which includes current Australian Men's Road Champion Luke Plapp.
Defending champion Mark O'Brien returns to defend his crown and enters the tour after an incredible run of form that started with his win here 12 months ago.
"Since he won it last year, he's gone on to win our Uncorked Gravel event, the Melbourne to Warrnambool and others, so we're very excited to have him back," Casey said.
Tasman Nankervis, Jack Aitken, and Tali Lane Welsh are among the contenders, but reigning National Gravel Champion Connor Sens is O'Brien's pre-race biggest challenger.
"Connor Sens is flying back into the country having just ridden Unbound Gravel, which is a 327km race," Casey said.
"He finished 45th out of 1,500 competitors, including current Gravel World Champion Matej Mohoric.
"Connor is one of our star entries and is hoping this race is his last in the lead-up to defending his national gravel title.
"There are also a few under-19s national riders who are huge talents and could be a sniff."
It is an open field in the women's race, with local star Courtney Sherwell currently taking a break from racing and last year's winner Talia Appleton overseas.
"In the women's race, we've got a lot of younger riders this year, and nobody at this stage specifically stands out amongst the pack," Casey said
"But the winner of Tour de Brisbane, Sophie Edwards of the ARS Skip Capitol team, is riding, which is a massive coup for the club."
Stage one is a 30km loop starting and finishing at the Sutton Grange Hall.
A-grade men's will complete three laps of the loop, with the rest of the divisions and women's doing two.
While by no means a flat stage, this is the sprinter's main chance of success.
Sunday's finish up Mt Alexander is the big one.
Former pro tour rider Alex Evans is expected to be a big danger on this stage.
"Stage two is an international level stage for A-grade with over 2,000 metres of climbing," Casey said.
"Even Mark O'Brien said this stage will be as tough as anything at the Melbourne to Warrnambool and, unless there's a breakaway on the other days, will decide the general classification.
"We'll be going all the way up the North side of Mt Alexander, which has a gravel sector and ramps of up to 14 per cent."
The GC riders will have to stay on their toes in Monday's final stage around the Harcourt township.
It is a stage suited to the puncheurs, with plenty of rolling terrain.
If a breakaway gets up the road or the GC is still tight, it could have a big say in the final standings.
