Hospital ready for a long weekend, days after 'code yellow' sickness spike

The city's main hospital is ready for the long weekend despite a deluge of sick people forcing healthcare workers to declare a "code yellow".
Bendigo Health stood down the code yellow on Friday June 7, ending two days of internal emergency responses to spiking numbers of people with the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
A spokesperson said the hospital had been able to free up more beds and get patients moving through the system faster. The number of patients testing positive to COVID-19 had also dropped.
"We are well staffed for the long weekend," the spokesperson said.
Premier Jacinta Allan did not say whether she expected Bendigo's Hospital to go back into code yellow as a bad winter flu season wore on.
"That would be a matter for the Bendigo hospital," she told reporters in Bendigo on June 7.
Ms Allan said all hospitals had been told to go to "level two" preparedness for the winter flu season at the end of May.
That allowed hospital leaders to make decisions according to conditions in communities, she said.
The premier acknowledged hospital workers were feeling the strain as more people got sick.
"[That's] why ... there's a responsibility on us in the community to make sure we're vaccinated," she said.
People should also stay home or wear masks and wash their hands regularly, Ms Allan said.
A Bendigo Health spokesperson thanked staff for "going above and beyond" to help during the code yellow.
They also thanked other health organisations that stepped in to help ease the hospital's load.
