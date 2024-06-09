Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

At 91, Dr John Gault still plays in the orchestra: 'a tremendous privilege'

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 10 2024 - 6:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr John Gault, 91, still regularly plays with the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra.
Dr John Gault, 91, still regularly plays with the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra.

"My life hath been a physician and my idleness addicted to music," are the words Dr John Gault would have written on his gravestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.