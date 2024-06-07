Refreshed Bloods return to BFNL netball action against Golden Square

SOUTH Bendigo coach Alicia McGlashan says an extended break has given her young Bloods side a chance to reset ahead of a crucial period of their season.
The Bloods have not played an A-grade game since their round five loss to Sandhurst on May 11.
They will resume their 2024 campaign against Golden Square at Wade Street on Saturday, with the Bulldogs coming off a bye in round seven.
The Bloods are in need of a victory, entering round eight in eighth place on the ladder at 1-4, but only one win behind Eaglehawk in fifth place.
After a trio of back-to-back matches against top-three clubs Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne and Sandhurst before the break, South Bendigo will get the chance to build up some momentum over the next few weeks, with clashes against Golden Square (away), Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye (both at Harry Trott Oval) and Castlemaine (away).
Refreshed from an extended break, which included an overseas trip, McGlashan is looking forward to getting back into the swing of things on Saturday.
"It was a big break, but it was probably good timing for our team, as we had those three really tough games against Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne and Sandhurst all in a row," she said.
"They were quite difficult games mentally and physically, so it was a good time for everyone to have a break and reset and to take care of any niggles or injuries so we could come back fresh ready to tackle the next few rounds.
"Obviously we do have to reset as we have lost Liv (goal attack Olivia Mason) with her injury, so we are in the process of rebuilding our attack end."
Mason, one of South Bendigo's best performers during the first four rounds, including their opening round win over Strathfieldsaye, ruptured her ACL and tore her meniscus in the opening minute of the Bloods' loss to Sandhurst and will miss the rest of the season.
The Bloods do have options in attack, with Izzy Coutts, Amber Hollis and Sophie Perryman all having spent time alongside Mason in the goal circle this season, as well as spending time in A-reserve.
McGlashan is hopeful of debuting a new goaling recruit against the Bulldogs this weekend.
"That isn't set in stone yet, but hopefully she can bolster our side as early as this weekend," the first-year playing coach said.
"We've been working really hard at talking to players, who want to step up and play A-grade in the BFNL, especially in goals.
"It's exciting to have someone fresh to bring some new elements into our team.
"But it's so disappointing for Liv - she was having an excellent season."
McGlashan said the club was continuing to get around Mason as she continues to recover from surgery.
The Bloods are expecting a fierce challenge from the Bulldogs, who, despite also boasting only one win so far, are a much-improved unit this season, under recently appointed coach Teigan Redwood.
"Golden Square has been a big improver this season, so it's hard to gauge how we match up against them, not having played them this year," she said.
"That said, our team is a bit of a unknown too at the moment, as we have to rebuild as well.
"It should be a really good contest and quite a tough game."
Despite their 1-4 record, McGlashan said she had been more than happy with several aspects of the Bloods' game in the early part of the season, most notably in defence.
"The injection of Kira Baldwin this year, playing wing defence alongside Steph (Goode), (midcourter) Chloe Gray and I as a unit has come together very solidly," she said.
"I feel we are working well together and getting lots of turnovers to give our team some confidence.
"And Chloe and Ella (Flavell) in the midcourt are really starting to play off each other really well and their feeds into the goalers have been really good.
"Once we have our goaling end settled, we can really strengthen and make a run at finals.
"But we really do want to get back on the winner's list after those tough three game against those top sides."
The Bloods are chasing a fifth-straight top five finish in 2024.
1. Kangaroo Flat 20 - 219.25% (6)
2. Gisborne 20 - 158.75% (5)
3. Sandhurst 16 - 187.90% (5)
4. Strathfieldsaye 12 - 105.56% (6)
5. Eaglehawk 8 - 66.34% (6)
6. Castlemaine 4 - 66.05% (5)
7. Golden Square 4 - 56.46% (6)
8. South Bendigo 4 - 54.23% (5)
