Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Refreshed Bloods return to BFNL netball action against Golden Square

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 7 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo, led by playing coach Alicia McGlashan, will return to action for the first time since May 11 against Golden Square on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo, led by playing coach Alicia McGlashan, will return to action for the first time since May 11 against Golden Square on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

SOUTH Bendigo coach Alicia McGlashan says an extended break has given her young Bloods side a chance to reset ahead of a crucial period of their season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.