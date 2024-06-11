Young Strikers hellbent on winning 'as many games as we can' in six weeks

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling says his side is intent on making life as tough as possible for their opponents over the final weeks of the VNL season.
The young Strikers have shown great improvement throughout the season, picking up three wins in 15 games and being ultra-competitive in most others, particularly in latter weeks.
While they were beaten by 19 goals last week by top-of-the-ladder Hawks, the Strikers only trailed by five goals midway through the third term, their hopes dashed by a ruthless final quarter by the ladder leaders.
While there is still work to be done on their consistency over four quarters, Cowling is adamant there has been recent progress.
He is hopeful of further improvement in Wednesday night's clash against VNL powerhouse City West Falcons, who tightened their hold on a top-four spot, with a come-from-behind win over Southern Saints last week.
"They had a pretty good win last week, coming from behind to take the win," Cowling said.
"I've spoken with the girls and with only about six weeks to go, we want to win as many games as we can.
"It's not just about turning up and playing, we want to turn up and win.
"The girls are pretty pumped.
"Last week showed we can match it against the top teams - it was only the last quarter where things blew out, so I think we can definitely take it to Falcons."
The Falcons claimed victory in the teams' earlier season contest in round three, 53-41, with the margin only seven goals at three quarter time before City West pulled away.
Cowling said a definite aim before the end of the season was to claim another big scalp, as the Strikers did against the Geelong Cougars in Bendigo last month.
The Cougars are a big chance to play finals, currently placed fifth on the ladder at 9-6, one win behind the Falcons and two behind the third-placed North East Blaze (11-4).
"We did it against Geelong in our home game, so there is no reason why we can't knock off some of these top teams," Cowling said.
"We say we have nothing to lose these next six weeks.
"Our aim is to get as many wins as possible and really cap off the first season nicely.
"(Assistant coach) Tarryn Rymer and I were speaking after last week, and we are just so proud of how this team has progressed from our first week of pre-season to now.
"It's a completely different looking team, we are starting to play our Strikers brand of netball.
"The girls have grown in confidence and they know what it takes to play in VNL.
"They have had to work hard every single game they have played, but they have built really nicely, which has set up a bright future for the following years."
A key to the Strikers' improvement has been their growth in the midcourt, where Victorian representatives Harriet Gall and Mackenzie O'Dwyer, Shae Clifford and skipper Grace Hammond have led from the front.
A strong Falcons line-up on Wednesday night will include Colbinabbin teammates Ella Kerlin and Matilda McIntyre.
1. Hawks 14-0-1
2. Melbourne University Lightning 12-2-1
3. North East Blaze 11-4
4. City West Falcons 10-5
5. Geelong Cougars 9-6
6. Peninsula Waves 8-7
7. Southern Saints 7-8
8. Boroondara Express 6-9
9. Casey Demons 4-11
10. Bendigo Strikers 3-12
11. Western Warriors 3-12
12. Gippsland Stars 2-13
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.