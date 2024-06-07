Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Tight squeeze: truck wedged under railway bridge in Kangaroo Flat

BL
Tom O'Callaghan
By Ben Loughran, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 7 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The truck wedged under the bridge in Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Darren Howe.
The truck wedged under the bridge in Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Darren Howe.

UPDATE, 12.30pm: Bendigo Highway Patrol has issued a warning to motorists to pay attention to road conditions and stay off their phones when driving as part of a traffic blitz this King's Birthday long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.