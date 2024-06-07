Tight squeeze: truck wedged under railway bridge in Kangaroo Flat

UPDATE, 12.30pm: Bendigo Highway Patrol has issued a warning to motorists to pay attention to road conditions and stay off their phones when driving as part of a traffic blitz this King's Birthday long weekend.
Operation Regal started one minute past midnight on Friday morning, June 7, and will end at midnight on Monday, June 10.
Sergeant Mick McCrann said the King's Birthday weekend was a busy one on Bendigo's roads.
"Traditionally we see an increase in traffic volume and we are out there enforcing the rules in relation to speed," he said.
"We see a lot of crashes because of distraction, people using their mobile phones and especially fatigue-related where people are driving outside their normal hours, not on their normal roads not paying due care and attention.
"And we see a lot of collisions out there as a result of that.
"With the influx of traffic into central Victoria from metro and interstate, what we're pleading people to do is to slow down, obey the signs, manage their traffic, stay off their phones and avoid alcohol and drugs."
His message was delivered at the scene of an incident in Kangaroo Flat on Friday morning when a truck became wedge under a rail overpass.
Air in the tyres of the truck were let down as towing and heavy haulage equipment were used to free to stuck truck.
EARLIER, 10.43am: Traffic near the intersection of Chapel Street and Railway Place in Kangaroo Flat will be blocked for at least 45 minutes after a truck became wedged under a bridge.
The incident occurred about 9.45am on Friday, June 7 when a 3.1m truck tried to squeeze under a rail overpass with a 2.6m clearance.
Two people were on board the truck but were not injured. The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old Mt Gambier man, is expected to be fined for disobeying a sign.
There was some impact on trains initially. Trains were stopped and then slowed as V/Line inspects the integrity of the bridge however it only appears top be minor damage at this stage.
Emergency crews are arriving at the scene of the crash.
This is not the first time a truck has become stuck under the bridge.
Other incidents involve one in 2019 when a section of road was closed.
More to come.
