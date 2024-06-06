Looking at a changing football landscape

Bendigo Addy sports reporter Luke West here. Welcome to this week's edition of our Footy HQ newsletter.
We've had a focus in our football coverage this week around exploring future structures of football/netball in the region.
Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle on Tuesday spoke about his desire to see AFL Central Victoria re-visit structural change, which has been raised twice in the past four years to no avail.
"I think there's a lot of merit in combining leagues and making tiers. The pros of promotion and relegation will far outweigh the cons," Kuhle said.
"I don't think just saying 'no, this is the way it has always been' and sticking your nose up at every opportunity for change is the answer when you have clubs dwindling across football and netball."
On Thursday we applied a promotion/relegation model that has this year been introduced by AFL Barwon to this region to see what the landscape would have looked like this season utilising a three-division competition involving teams from the Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues.
Also some big news on Thursday for North Central league club Nullawil signing Collingwood 2010 premiership player Travis Cloke, who will play on Saturday against Wedderburn, and for Marong's women's team, which will have legend Erin Phillips make a one-off appearance later in the season via the Carlton Draft program.
Enjoy your weekend at the football.
