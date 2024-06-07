'Double shifts of 16 hours, no breaks': high pressure in health system

As a nurse of 23 years' experience, I can say that the pressure of the system has never been so acute.
Our nurses are burnt out, every day there are staff members working double shifts of 16 hours and often without their entitled breaks, which puts patients at risk due to staff fatigue leading to potential errors.
The pressure to work extra/double shifts is real, with multiple daily texts pleading for staff leading to anxiety and feelings of guilt on enjoying our days off.
At Bendigo Health most weeks I see escalation meetings occur due to our service operating at capacity, with high bed demands as well as staff shortages/sick leave with the hospital in code yellow the past two days.
With this ongoing pressure, our nurses strive to provide the best care, but with staff burnout, I fear nurses will leave the profession.
I plead with the Victorian Government for an EBA agreement that encourages recruitment and retention of nurses and recognise and reward the excellent care we provide every day.
The only problem I can see mayor is the lack of current infrastructure out here already.
Currently it is nothing unusual to be banked up on the Midland Highway going into to town back to Allen Street and then on the return trip back to Taylor Street.
What plans has the council put in place to elevate the increase in traffic by 2028?
Maybe speak to our local member, premier [Jacinta] Allan, to help with the infrastructure to duplicate the highway all the way to Huntly, which has been need already with the steady increase of homes over the past five years.
When President Biden complains about China's "over capacity", one wonders if he understands the irrational thinking behind his words.
When any country produces more than its domestic needs it generates an "overcapacity" in that commodity. Think Australian wheat, coal, iron ore.
International trade requires countries to produce more than their needs for the sake of other countries who cannot produce that commodity in sufficient quantity for its needs. Such "over capacity" is the base of international trade.
Could it be that this latest criticism of China is another form of irrational anti-Chinese sentiment?
As we acknowledge and celebrate World Environment Day, let's be the generation that commits to a healthier future.
We have the knowledge and tools to heal our Earth. We just need the will.
By ending destruction and pollution and instead restoring ecosystems, reforesting lands, and embracing sustainable lifestyle choices, we can reverse environmental damage and recreate a thriving natural world for future generations.
Every small action, from planting a tree to reducing plastic use, contributes to a grand transformation.
As inspiring mentor David Attenborough reminds us "if working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it".
Together we can turn the tide and sow the seeds for a vibrant, sustainable future for all.
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for regional Victorians, along comes another brutal set of numbers.
Revelations this week that road and rail projects across the state have blown out by a staggering $12.7 billion since December are a sledgehammer blow.
To drill deeper, the ballooning costs are costing Victorians an extra $83.6 million a day.
Regional roads are crumbling and in a state of disrepair, yet big city projects like the North East Link continue to dish up dastardly numbers of excessive waste.
The $12.7 billion in blowouts in the past six months is enough to fix half of the pothole-riddled regional road network.
Yet our roads remain in disarray, with the Allan Labor Government slashing the road maintenance budget by 75 per cent next financial year.
The roads maintenance budget is 16 per cent lower than it was in 2020.
As the blowouts continue, expect more popped tyres and damaged rims as the neglect hits home.
In the recent State Budget, Labor allocated just $2 billion to regional Victorians of a $98 billion total spend on infrastructure and services.
You don't need to be a mathematician to work out that's only about two per cent of the total spend. Why the staggering gulf, given regional Victoria provides 25 per cent of the state's population?
Labor can't manage money and regional Victorians are paying the price.
