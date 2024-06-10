How the move to Bridgewater reinvigorated Lachlan Sharp's football career

A refreshed mind and body, a new challenge and kicking goals on and off the field - footy life is good for Lachlan Sharp.
The former Strathfieldsaye Storm and BFNL star is eight rounds into his first season with Loddon Valley club Bridgewater and he couldn't be happier with his move.
On the field, Sharp has kicked 61 goals in seven games, including a career-high haul of 20 goals last weekend against Mitiamo.
Off the field, Sharp's first co-coaching role has been a rewarding experience.
"It's not only the players and the team and what we're building out there, the whole club has been so welcoming to me and my family,'' Sharp said.
"You go out there on a Saturday and it feels as though there's 50 to 60 kids running around. My kids love going out there. It's not that they didn't like going to Strathfieldsaye, it's country footy out there (at Bridgewater) and you can't beat it. I'm loving every minute of it."
Sharp said his co-coach, Hawthorn premiership player Rick Ladson, deserved a lot of credit for Sharp's enjoyable start to his stint with Bridgewater.
"I honestly didn't know how much I'd enjoy the coaching side of it, but being able to work with Rick and learn off him has been awesome,'' Sharp said.
"I'm not sure if I'd be in the same boat if I didn't have Rick there.
"He's made the whole experience of me getting into coaching so smooth and easy. When you have someone like him to support you through... I feel pretty lucky."
With the benefit of hindsight, Sharp said he'd made the right decision to leave Strathfieldsaye after a career that included four premierships, one Michelsen Medal, three Ron Best Medal's as the league's leading goalkicker, AFL Victoria grand final medal, eight times the club's leading goalkicker and BFNL inter-league representative.
As hard as it was to leave a club that he loves and that he'd enjoyed so much team and individual success with, Sharp said he needed something to reinvigorate his footy.
"I love Strathfieldsaye, always will, but you never know if you need change or if the change is going to be good,'' he said.
"This has refreshed my view of footy a little bit. Something new has given me a spark and not having that groundhog day of the same thing for 15 years.
"A new bunch of players, and a new batch of kids, that I haven't played with or coached before, so that in itself is something I've enjoyed.
"Going into a new environment and putting my stamp on things, while at the same time learning from the football club and the people around it. The whole experience has been positive for me."
The battle between Sharp and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Josh Mellington for the Loddon Valley goalkicking award has added an extra storyline to the season.
As well as Sharp has played, he still finds himself 26 goals behind former Fremantle forward Mellington, who has 87 goals in eight games.
Sharp's focus is on winning, but it's not the goalkicking award he's after.
"I tend to get a lot of text messages on a Saturday,'' Sharp said with a chuckle in reference to the goalkicking totals.
"I still enjoy kicking goals, but my main priority is winning games of footy.
"The last few weeks I've gone into the midfield at times and if I have to go into the backline and not kick goals I'll do it if it's helping us win games.
"As long as we're winning games and our structures are getting better every week, it doesn't worry me who is kicking the goals. I'll be very happy.
"If you win the goalkicking award you celebrate with yourself, but if you win the flag you celebrate with everyone.
"That one at the end of the season (the premiership medal) is the only one that counts."
Bridgewater plays Calivil United when the LVFNL season resumes on June 15.
