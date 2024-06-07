Bendigo junior soccer squads to tackle Victoria Country's best

The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's best junior talent will converge on Mildura this weekend for the annual Victoria Country Championships.
The three-day carnival is the pinnacle for BASL's junior representative squads and has been used as a stepping stone by many of the region's elite senior players.
BASL will have 10 squads represented at the carnival from under-11 boys and girls through to under-16 boys and girls.
The Country Championships are made up of regional associations across the state, with leagues from Mildura, Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Albury/Wodonga, Gippsland, La Trobe Valley, Shepparton and Warrnambool participating this year.
"The weekend promises to be a fantastic display of representative football and we are honoured to be sending over 160 players to this year's Country Championships,'' BASL league operations manager Lauren Stevens said.
"It's an opportunity for our players to put into practice everything they have worked so hard on throughout the year, whilst proudly representing our region.
"The commitment shown from our fantastic coaching team cannot be underestimated, and we are incredibly fortunate to have such positive role models supporting our players."
Stevens said BASL squads train together weekly in addition to their club training.
The program also offers the opportunity for coach development and helps build a sense of community across the junior competitions, and friendly rivalries at club level.
Some of the best under-age coaches in the region are in charge of teams this weekend - under-11 girls: Glen Springate, under-12 girls: Rebecca Cole, under-13 girls: Angus Doyle, under-14 girls: Dennis Barnett, under-16 girls: Rebecca Berry, under-11 boys: Conor Van Der Staay, under-12 boys: Sunday Dingkar, under-13 boys: Louise McColl, under-14 boys: JJ Miles, under-16 boys: Aaron Shooter.
The championships, which have run since 1978, have been a happy hunting ground for Bendigo soccer.
Last year BASL had four teams qualify for grand finals and two age groups - under-11 girls and under-12 girls won the championship.
