State Funeral for Aunty Fay Carter

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the name of a person who has passed.
Family, friends and Bendigo will say farewell to Aunty Fay Carter at State Funeral at Ulumbarra Theatre next week.
The announcement that Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta elder Aunty Fay Carter would be honoured with a state funeral was announced late yesterday.
The revered advocate for Victoria's Aboriginal communities passed away at the age of 89.
Among Aunty Fay's many achievements was her involvement in negotiations for a landmark native title settlement recognising the Dja Dja Wurrung People as Traditional Owners of her home Country stretching across Victoria's central plains.
The announcement lauded the elder.
"Whether through her work for the government or the community-run organisations she served, Aunty Fay strived for the best outcomes for Aboriginal people. Many have lived healthier and more prosperous lives because of her efforts."
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at Ulumbarra Theatre at 10am.
Juanita Greville, Editor
