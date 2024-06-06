Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Djaara matriarch Aunty Fay Carter to be farewelled in state funeral

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 6 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty Fay Carter with Trent Nelson and son Rodney Carter. Picture by Noni Hyett, used with the permission of Aunty Fay's family.
Aunty Fay Carter with Trent Nelson and son Rodney Carter. Picture by Noni Hyett, used with the permission of Aunty Fay's family.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the name and image of a person who has passed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.