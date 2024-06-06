Bendigo man will face County Court on sex charge involving stepchild

A Bendigo man has been committed to stand trial in the County Court on charges of assault and injurious imprisonment, and the sexual penetration of a stepchild.
The 56-year-old father fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a committal hearing on the three charges, which related to offences that allegedly occurred in the 1990s.
One count of assault and injurious imprisonment and detainment and one count of unlawful assault were alleged to have occurred between 1992 and 1993.
The third charge, of taking part in an act or sexual penetration with a child he knew to be his stepchild, allegedly happened in 1995.
At the May 5 committal hearing the complainant, her mother, the accused's former wife of 20 years and a detective gave evidence.
Magistrate Sharon McRae then ruled there was sufficient evidence to potentially support a conviction on the charges, ordering the matter progress to the County Court.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He is due to appear in the County Court in Melbourne on July 3.
