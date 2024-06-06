Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo man will face County Court on sex charge involving stepchild

JD
By Jenny Denton
June 7 2024 - 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scales of justice.
The scales of justice.

A Bendigo man has been committed to stand trial in the County Court on charges of assault and injurious imprisonment, and the sexual penetration of a stepchild.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.