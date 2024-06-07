Bendigo swimmers chase their Olympic dream at Australian swimming trials

All eyes will be on the clock as five Bendigo swimming products take on Australia's best in the pool at next week's Olympic trials in Brisbane.
Women's breaststroke star Jenna Strauch is a strong chance to earn a berth in the Aussie squad for Paris, while Cameron Jordan's sharp improvement in the past 18 months has him in the mix to make the finals of next week's men's breaststroke events.
Layla Day is inside the top-10 in Australia in women's backstroke, while for youngsters Henry Allan and Emily Kearns, the Olympic trials is another major step in their development.
To earn a berth in the Australian swim team for Paris it's all about time.
The selection criteria is one of the strictest in world swimming, with some of Australia's qualifying times quicker than the marks set by World Aquatics.
A maximum of 26 men and 26 women will be named in the Australian team for Paris.
Bendigo East young gun Allan, 15, will be the youngest competitor in the men's 100m and 200m backstroke events.
This event is not about qualifying for Paris for the talented teenager, it's about the experience of swimming against Australia's best and using that as a learning tool.
His best time of 2:04.93 already has him seeded 29th of the 50 competitors entered for the 200m backstroke next week.
In the 100m backstroke, Allan's time of 56.93 has him seeded 35th in a field of 60 swimmers.
The Australian Olympic team qualifying times are 53.21 for the 100m and 1:57.28 for the 200m.
The 21-year-old is following a similar path to Jenna Strauch.
Originally a Bendigo East junior, Day is based in Queensland at Bond University - the same club that helped launch Strauch's international career.
Day enters the Olympic trials with the tough task of trying to beat Australian superstars Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O'Callaghan.
Her best time of 1:00.38 in the 100m backstroke is seventh best in Australia. The qualifying mark is 59.62 seconds, but top seeds McKeown (57.09) and O'Callaghan (58.09) are expected to swim well inside the qualifying time.
In the 200m backstroke, Day's time of 2:13.95 makes her the 12th seed. The qualifying time is 2:09.74.
While backstroke is Day's pet event, she'll also compete in the 50m freestyle.
She enters the meeting ranked 27th in Australia with a time of 25.86. The qualifying time is 24.67.
Jordan, from Bendigo East, has embedded himself in the top-10 in Australia in the men's 100m breaststroke.
He enters the meeting in good form having finished sixth in the final of the 50m breaststroke in the recent Australian Open Championships.
Jordan's time of 1:00.92 is the eighth best in the field for the 100m breaststroke and he's only one second outside of the top three-rated swimmers.
To have any chance of forcing his way into the Olympic team, Jordan will have to break one minute for the first time.
The Olympic qualifying time for the 100m breaststroke is 59.50.
Also standing in Jordan's road is Olympic 200m breaststroke champion Zac Stubblety-Cook, who has a fastest time of 59.51 for the 100m.
Jordan will also take on Stubblety-Cook in the 200m breaststroke.
Jordan's best time of 2:17.02 has him seeded 17th. The Olympic qualifying time is 2:90.50.
Former Bendigo East junior Kearns now swims for Melbourne Swimming Club.
The 19-year-old will swim in the backstroke events in Brisbane where her pet event will be the 200m backstroke.
She enters the trials seeded 29th with a best time of 2:18.50.
In the 100m, her best time of 1:04.91 has her ranked 62nd in the 100m backstroke.
The qualifying time for the women's 100m backstroke is 59.62, while the women's 200m backstroke is 2:09.74.
The former Bendigo East junior is back in peak form after a knee injury rocked her 2023 season.
Strauch, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in the 200m, is the number one seed for both women's breaststroke events.
Importantly, she's already proven to herself that she can swim inside both qualifying marks.
Her 100m time of 1:06.16 is inside the qualifying time of 1:06.31, while in her pet event the 200m her time of 2:22.22 is well inside the 2:24.16 set by Swimming Australia.
The biggest threat to Strauch is Abbey Harkin, who is ranked number two in both events.
An added bonus to qualifying for the 100m individual event is the prospect of being part of Australia's women's 4x100m medley relay team in Paris.
The Australian team won gold in Tokyo.
Strauch was a semi-finalist in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo, while she finished second in the same event at the world championships in Budapest in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.