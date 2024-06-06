Bendigo's election costs to soar well past $500,000 for October poll

The bill for looming council elections is likely to climb well over $500,000 dollars in Greater Bendigo.
This could be offset, however, by fines levied against everyone who fails to vote - which last time brought in about $160,000.
The council stumped up roughly $525,000 for the 2020 vote but got 30 per cent back thanks to people who did not vote in the compulsory mail-in election.
It expects to pay more this year due to rising costs that need to be paid to the Victorian Election Commission for election staffing, mailouts and administrative costs.
Exactly how much is still to be confirmed.
The council's election preparations continue to gather pace, five months out from polls closing.
It has now written to thousands of people warning they risk not being able to vote in the elections.
That included 8570 property owners who did not live in Greater Bendigo.
Many are among 700,000 who risk getting caught up in a tweak to election laws that could see eligible Victorian voters unable to cast votes in local government elections.
The council is currently running an information campaign for potential councillors as it transitions to a
Each ward would have a single councillor each. Until October, the council will continue to have three wards with three councillors each
