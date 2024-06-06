Bridge Hotel Bendigo enters administration and goes up for sale

A Bendigo pub is for sale after owners placed it into voluntary administration due to rising costs and pressures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bridge Hotel, at the corner of Bridge and Water Streets, is being sold by expressions of interest which close on Wednesday, June 12.
The pub was built in the 1850s and was known for its large outdoor dining space, which often hosted live music.
Xcllusive Business Sales' Leisa Wheatland said she had about 16 potential buyers interested in the pub.
"There's a lot of interest because back in the day it was a wonderful venue," she said.
"What it is appealing to a lot of the buyers or potential buyers is the fact that it's such a great summer venue.
"This hotel has the blessing of a lot of outside dining and drinking, and it's not as you not on the main drag, it's in a nice little pocket that's a little bit sheltered from heavy transport."
Ms Wheatland said there was still "strong revenue" being generated by the pub.
The business owners had just finished a five year term on their lease and had decided on a lifestyle change.
The business would be sold with a fresh lease, Ms Wheatland said.
The Bridge had a capacity of 300 patrons, with 65 upstairs and 22 beer taps in the whole venue.
Interest had come from locals and as far as Queensland, Ms Wheatland said.
"Every pub is individual, every pub is unique," she said.
"Whenever you take over a venue, you obviously don't change anything too quickly, but if you're a seasoned publican, you'll know what the market wants."
