'He's keen to play a bit of country footy': Travis Cloke to NCFL's Nullawil

COLLINGWOOD premiership forward Travis Cloke will line up for Nullawil in the North Central Football League this Saturday.
Cloke will play his first game for the Maroons against Wedderburn and will play out the rest of the season with Nullawil when his commitments at Essendon allow him to.
Cloke is an assistant coach with Essendon's AFLW team and also a runner with the men's senior side.
"He has committed to us, which is exciting for the club," Nullawil coach Darryl Wilson said on Thursday.
"He has committed to play as many games as he can around what he is doing at Essendon.
"He is mates with a guy (Ben Brennan) who plays with us, so he is 100 per cent playing this week and we're very hopeful of some more games to come."
The inclusion of Cloke into the Nullawil side this Saturday comes at an opportune time given the departure of Maroons' key forward Jack Exell overseas.
Exell leads the Maroons' goalkicking with 21, which includes hauls of five (v Boort) and six (v Charlton) in his past two games.
Cloke, now aged 37, played 256 AFL games during a career that spanned 2005 to 2017.
Cloke played 246 of his AFL games with Collingwood, before joining the Western Bulldogs for one season in 2017 and playing a further 10.
Renowned for his booming left foot, Cloke booted 452 goals in his AFL career, which included three-consecutive years of 50-plus tallies - 69 in 2011, 59 in 2012 and 68 in 2013.
Cloke's AFL CV is highlighted by being part of Collingwood's 2010 premiership, as well as two All-Australian selections in 2011 and 2013 and winning Collingwood's Copeland Trophy in 2007.
"All the indications are he is keen to get out and play a bit of country football, get away from the city on a weekend when he can and play with his mate Ben Brennan, so that is how it has come about," Wilson said.
"With Jack having headed overseas bringing Travis in this week is obviously a good replacement for him. At 198 cms he certainly gives us a fair target to kick to."
To be eligible to play senior finals in the North Central league a player must have played at least four games on four separate weekends for his club in any grade.
Cloke is the second former AFL key forward opposition backmen in the North Central league will have to contend with, with former Essendon, Adelaide and Geelong player Josh Jenkins at Sea Lake Nandaly.
Jenkins has kicked 18 goals in four games for the Tigers this year off the back of 49 goals in eight games in last year's undefeated premiership season.
Cloke joins a Nullawil side that is sitting fifth on the ladder with a 3-3 record behind the top four teams of Birchip-Watchem (6-0-1), Sea Lake Nandaly (6-1), Donald (4-2) and Saturday's opponent Wedderburn (3-2-1).
Wilson is in his first season as coach of the Maroons following his successful three-flag tenure in the Bendigo league at Strathfieldsaye.
"We've got a couple of big games coming up to round out the first half of the season against Wedderburn and Wycheproof-Narraport (3-3)," Wilson said.
"It's a really good level of competition and there's some great players running around."
Next weekend's game against Wycheproof-Narraport on June 15 will pit two clubs against each other that will be merging with each other at the end of this season after the Maroons and Demons agreed to do so earlier this year in March.
