Brave 23-and-under Strikers overpowered in the end by ladder leaders Hawks

A SEE-SAWING first VNL 23-and-under season for the Bendigo Strikers continued with an 18-goal loss to ladder-leaders Hawks on Wednesday night.
The Strikers, superbly led by their captain Grace Hammond and Victorian 17-and-under representative Mackenzie O'Dwyer, produced some attractive and, at times, brilliant netball during the first two-and-a-half quarters to trail by only five goals early in the third term.
But they were unable to stem the flow of goals as the high-flying Hawks put their foot down at the business end of proceedings to run out winners 59-41.
The Hawks did the bulk of the damage in the final quarter, increasing their three quarter time lead by eight goals.
Strikers coach Jayden Cowling said it was disappointing not to finish off their solid first-half work, but paid credit to a Hawks team that has fired on all cylinders this season.
"They are a great side; it's the third time we have played them as we played them in pre-season as well," he said.
"We did say before the game that we didn't care that they are on top, but from our perspective that we were building nicely, so there is no reason why we can't knock them off.
"It was looking good early days - it was only a four or five goal margin for a lot of the game and we had our chances.
"But it was a disappointing finish. We went away from the game plan in the last quarter and it blew out to a lot more than it should have."
Importantly, for a team contesting its first season in the VNL and comprised of many first-year VNL players, Cowling said the game was another good learning curve for his young group.
"We recognised that there were too many errors in that last quarter and Hawks really showed us why they are the top team," he said.
"They really took the game away from us when they got their chance.
"But I thought Mackenzie O'Dwyer again stepped up for us, as she has really done the last few weeks.
"Her feeding was exceptional into our goalers and her work rate off the ball has been unreal to watch.
"There's no doubt she is going to give opposition wing defences a really tough game over these next few rounds.
"And Grace Hammond has had a couple of really solid weeks at wing defence. She's been a great leader for us."
Gisborne's Tori Skrijel led the way on the scoreboard for the Strikers with 29 goals at 85 per cent accuracy, complemented by Mia McCrann-Peters (nine goals) and Chloe Langley (three).
The Strikers will look to rebound strongly next Wednesday against the fourth-placed City West Falcons, who took care of the Southern Saints by five goals, in their Wednesday night contest.
Peninsula Waves 58 d Geelong Cougars 53
Western Warriors 5 d Gippsland Stars 52
North East Blaze 50 d Casey Demons 51
City West Falcons 50 d Southern Saints 45
Melbourne University Lightning 55 d Boroondara Express 39
Hawks 59 d Bendigo Strikers 41
