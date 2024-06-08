Bendigo business Favourite Flavours aims to raise MND awareness this June

A Bendigo business is pushing to raise awareness and funds for MND this June by donating a dollar from every ice cream sale.
Favourite Flavours owners Kristin and Sam Cook have owned the business for three years and decided after some back and forth that now was the time to try and make a difference.
The pair has set the fundraising goal of $2000 to help combat motor neurone disease.
MND is a condition where a person's motor neuron nerves degenerate and wither causing paralysis and eventually death.
"We just thought it was a fabulous cause to get behind and had a kind of synergy between Big Freeze and MND and we thought it made sense," Ms Cook said.
Ms Cook said she hoped that with the public holiday weekend there would be more people in and around Bendigo to help boost the fundraising efforts.
Ms Cook said MND had affected people in both her personal and professional life, showing her first hand how destructive the condition was.
She said her husband's uncle had battled MND but she had also seen her old colleague and former Bendigo Advertiser editor Rod Case suffer from the condition.
"They call it 'The Beast' because it is such a cruel disease, you end up with complete paralysis of the body and it is just so cruel," she said.
"It affects the person diagnosed as well as impacting the family as they support that person through it. It has huge ripple effects."
Ms Cook said Bendigo and its residents were community-minded and were happy to support one another when needed.
She appealed to everyone to "get behind a good cause" and help where they could.
