A look at the BFNL's King's Birthday weekend of matches: ROUND 8 PREVIEW

CASTLEMAINE v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
The Magpies get their first crack this season at one of the BFNL's power sides when they host Gisborne at Camp Reserve.
The Magpies ended a four-game losing streak against Kangaroo Flat last week with a 43-point victory - a noteworthy result given it was the first time they had beaten a side apart from Maryborough since 2017.
Another step to tick off in their journey of re-emergence.
The next focus is notching three wins, which the Magpies haven't been able to get to since 2016 - the same season in which they last defeated Gisborne.
Kalan Huntly and Bailey Henderson are both coming off top midfield performances for the Magpies last week with a combined 78 possessions, 21 marks and 14 clearances, while the experienced Harmit Singh, who pulled the boots on, was an incredibly steadying influence with 21 marks.
Since Premier Data started tracking BFNL matches in 2022, only Golden Square's Braydon Vaz with 22 against Maryborough last year has taken more than Singh's 21 marks.
Gisborne heads to Castlemaine off the back of a 28-point victory over the previously undefeated Strathfieldsaye last week highlighted by yet another outstanding outing from ruckman Braidon Blake, who in all but one game so far has had at least 38 hit-outs and 11 clearances.
Last time: Gisborne 15.11 (101) def Castlemaine 5.6 (36).
Since 2010: Gisborne 22; Castlemaine 3.
Selection: Gisborne.
.......................................................................
STRATHFIELDSAYE v SANDHURST
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Match of the round as Strathfieldsaye (3rd) hosts the undefeated Sandhurst (1st) at Tannery Lane.
The Storm are on the rebound from their first loss of the season last week when beaten by Gisborne by 28 points at Gardiner Reserve.
It was a competitive effort by the Storm at The Graveyard - they certainly wouldn't have lost any admirers for their effort - and they immediately get the opportunity put the lessons learned into practice against the flag favourite Dragons.
Sandhurst and Strathfieldsaye are the two highest possession teams in the competition, with the Dragons averaging 424 disposals per game and the Storm 397, so will be interesting to note if one particular team can gain a decisive advantage in their ability to control the ball.
However, not only are the Dragons the No.1 ranked team for possession, but they get their hands on the ball and use it well - their average of 59.2 turnovers per game are the least in the competition (the Storm average is 71).
The Dragons' Fergus Greene has grabbed the lead in the Ron Best Medal with his four goals in last week's 72-point win over Eaglehawk giving him 33 for the season, while down the other end their defence is continuing to prove rock solid.
Gisborne's 10.13 (73) in round two is the only score above 50 the Dragons have conceded in their six games so far.
In what's the first taste of life after Lachlan Sharp for Strathfieldsaye, James Schischka has been in good touch inside forward 50 with 17 goals in his past three games.
Last time: Sandhurst 11.15 (81) def Strathfieldsaye 11.7 (73) - 2023 preliminary final.
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; Sandhurst 12.
Selection: Sandhurst.
.......................................................................
EAGLEHAWK v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
At 3-3 and hosting Maryborough the Hawks will get their ledger back in the positive after just experiencing the BFNL's toughest double test with back-to-back games against Gisborne (lost by 34) and Sandhurst (lost by 72).
The Hawks get wingman Brady Rowles back from suspension, but will be missing assistant coach and utility Clayton Holmes through suspension after receiving a one-match ban for engaging in rough conduct last week.
The Holmes' suspension comes on top of injuries last week to defender Charlie Langford (calf) and midfielder Ben Thompson (hamstring) further testing their depth.
In what continues to be an arduous season for Maryborough, great to see the performance of young ruckman Tom Myers this week recognised by the BFNL as its player of the week following a game in which he had 53 hit-outs and 17 disposals against Golden Square.
They are the little wins along the way for Maryborough to celebrate.
Last time: Eaglehawk 17.17 (119) def Maryborough 2.3 (15).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 23; Maryborough 2.
Selection: Eaglehawk.
.......................................................................
GOLDEN SQUARE v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
It will have been 21 days between games for the Bloods when they return to the field on Saturday through a combination of the split round six followed by their club bye last week.
For a refresher, last time the Bloods played on May 18 they belted Maryborough by 184 points at Harry Trott Oval in a game in which Brock Harvey (11) and co-coach Steven Stroobants (8) combined for 19 goals.
While this year has been a battle for the Bloods with just two wins, they are only one game adrift of their opponents on Saturday, fourth-placed Golden Square.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 158-point win over Maryborough and on their home deck will be favoured to continue on from where they left off.
Been a top couple of weeks across half-back for Square's polished Jack Threlfall with a combined 68 possessions and 15 marks in his past two outings against Maryborough and Sandhurst.
Golden Square players who were part of last year's team won't need any reminding that one of the two losses the Bulldogs suffered on the way to the 2023 flag was a shock defeat to South Bendigo at Wade Street by one point in round four and will be determined not to let the same happen again.
Last time: Golden Square 21.11 (137) def South Bendigo 10.10 (70).
Since 2010: Golden Square 23; South Bendigo 4.
Selection: Golden Square.
.......................................................................
LADDER:
1 - Sandhurst (24 pts, 421.7%)
2 - Gisborne (20 pts, 249.8%)
3 - Strathfieldsaye (20 pts, 138.9%)
4 - Golden Square (12 pts, 120.5%)
5 - Eaglehawk (12 pts, 99.3%)
6 - Castlemaine (8 pts, 97.4%)
7 - South Bendigo (8 pts, 82.8%)
8 - Kangaroo Flat (8 pts, 59.5%)
9 - Maryborough (0 pts, 16.4%)
ROUND 1:
Sandhurst 25.21 (171) def Kangaroo Flat 4.5 (29)
Castlemaine 19.17 (131) def Maryborough 9.8 (62)
Strathfieldsaye 13.18 (96) def South Bendigo 10.8 (68)
Eaglehawk 11.12 (78) def Golden Square 9.5 (59)
Gisborne bye
Top ranked Premier Data games:
239 - Lachlan Tardrew (Sand)
173 - Jordan Rosengren (GS)
173 - Daniel Clohesy (Strath)
162 - Bailey Henderson (Cas)
156 - Matt Harvey (Strath)
.......................................................................
ROUND 2:
Kangaroo Flat 20.13 (133) def Maryborough 12.6 (78)
South Bendigo 21.6 (132) def Castlemaine 14.6 (90)
Strathfieldsaye 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 5.19 (49)
Sandhurst 13.10 (88) def Gisborne 10.13 (73)
Eaglehawk bye
Top ranked Premier Data games:
188 - Flynn Lakey (Gis)
183 - Lachlan Gill (Strath)
180 - Lachlan Tardrew (Sand)
176 - Jack Reaper (Gis)
172 - Harry Whitty (Kf)
.......................................................................
ROUND 3:
Gisborne 42.21 (273) def Maryborough 2.3 (15)
Kangaroo Flat 18.13 (121) def South Bendigo 15.4 (94)
Golden Square 11.12 (78) def Castlemaine 9.12 (66)
Strathfieldsaye 10.11 (71) def Eaglehawk 9.8 (62)
Sandhurst bye
Top ranked Premier Data games:
274 - Brad Bernacki (Gis)
262 - Braidon Blake (Gis)
194 - Brody Haddow (SB)
178 - Pat McKenna (Gis)
171 - Flynn Lakey (Gis)
.......................................................................
ROUND 4:
Sandhurst 54.23 (347) def Maryborough 2.2 (14)
Gisborne 27.18 (180) def South Bendigo 4.7 (31)
Golden Square 15.16 (106) def Kangaroo Flat 3.11 (29)
Eaglehawk 12.16 (88) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46)
Strathfieldsaye bye
Top ranked Premier Data games:
283 - Lachlan Tardrew (Sand)
257 - Noah Walsh (Sand)
206 - Lachlan Wright (Sand)
195 - Fergus Greene (Sand)
173 - Ricky Monti (GS)
.......................................................................
ROUND 5:
Sandhurst 25.17 (167) def South Bendigo 4.6 (30)
Eaglehawk 15.12 (102) def Kangaroo Flat 7.9 (51)
Gisborne 15.14 (104) def Golden Square 8.8 (56)
Strathfieldsaye 12.15 (87) def Castlemaine 8.10 (58)
Maryborough bye
Top ranked Premier Data games:
173 - Joel Mullen (Eh)
171 - Charlie Langford (Eh)
168 - Riley Wilson (Strath)
166 - Billy Evans (Eh)
159 - Ben Thompson (Eh)
.......................................................................
ROUND 6:
South Bendigo 30.21 (201) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Strathfieldsaye 18.11 (119) def Kangaroo Flat 5.6 (36)
Sandhurst 14.18 (102) def Golden Square 7.6 (48)
Gisborne 14.13 (97) def Eaglehawk 9.9 (63)
Castlemaine bye
Top ranked Premier Data games:
218 - Brody Haddow (SB)
192 - Matt Harvey (Strath)
181 - Brock Harvey (SB)
178 - Lachlan Gill (Strath)
171 - Anthony Zimmerman (SB)
.......................................................................
ROUND 7:
Golden Square 27.18 (180) def Maryborough 3.4 (22)
Sandhurst 17.10 (112) def Eaglehawk 6.4 (40)
Castlemaine 16.11 (107) def Kangaroo Flat 9.10 (64)
Gisborne 16.14 (110) def Strathfieldsaye 13.4 (82)
South Bendigo bye
Top ranked Premier Data games:
201 - Jayden Burke (GS)
186 - Braidon Blake (Gis)
182 - Kalan Huntly (Cas)
171 - Michael Hartley (Cas)
167 - Bailey Henderson (Cas)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.