Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'I'll take a hacksaw and sever your head,' Bendigo tormentor tells woman

JD
By Jenny Denton
June 9 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. File photo
Bendigo Law Courts. File photo

A man who bombarded a woman with violent threats and sent her videos of serial killers will be sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court next month after pleading guilty to stalking and threatening to kill her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.