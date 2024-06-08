'I'll take a hacksaw and sever your head,' Bendigo tormentor tells woman

A man who bombarded a woman with violent threats and sent her videos of serial killers will be sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court next month after pleading guilty to stalking and threatening to kill her.
Kieren Tuohey, 24, of White Hills, sent hundreds of abusive and threatening voice and text messages to the woman, including - after she blocked his phone - from unlisted numbers, the court heard on Wednesday, June 5.
Between January 4 and April 6, 2024, Tuohey made 645 calls, left 267 voice mails and sent hundreds of texts to the woman, police said.
His frightening messages included a "very graphic" image, a message about burying a body and videos of serial killers.
In court he pleaded guilty to a number of charges including making threats to kill, threatening to inflict serious injury and stalking.
The court heard that in early January, Tuohey told the woman, "I'll take a hacksaw and sever your head."
He also sent a "graphic image" that scared her so much she was unable to sleep, and told her, "I'll f***ing kill you, I'll f***ing strangle you."
In another message he threatened, "I'm going to slit your father's throat".
In March, Tuohey again told the woman he would kill her.
Other messages included, "Do you want to be another victim, b**ch?" and "I broke another motherf***er's hands the other day and don't want to [do it to you]".
In mid-March, he told her, "Maybe I should just kill myself".
On March 21 around midnight he called the woman and told her to look out her window, where she saw him in a Hyundai i30 swerving towards her car.
"I'll beat the living sh*t out of you," he had threatened.
In another message he wrote, "You said you'd help me bury a body," then later said, "Sorry, wrong person" - a message police claimed was intended to scare her.
On March 31, Tuohey sent the woman links to videos about serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, "wanting her to believe he had similarities" with them, police said.
On April 3, Tuohey was arrested and granted bail.
In a voice message the woman received when she unblocked her phone soon after, Tuohey had assumed different voices, whispered and laughed, asking her, "Where are you?, you can't hide, you've got to work tomorrow, don't you?"
When questioned by police about making threats to kill, Tuohey said he didn't remember doing it.
"I don't recall but it's something I'd say, I was blind drunk," he reportedly told officers.
"I get very emotional due to my struggles."
This referred to his experience of manic and depressive episodes, the court heard.
Asked how many times he had contacted the woman on a particular day in April, Tuohey had said, "Maybe 100 times, that's not unusual for me to do that to people."
According to police, he said he didn't remember "half the things" he did, sometimes got "blackout drunk" and had "a fear of abandonment".
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman who Tuohey harassed described feeling "scared all the time", with the fear at times making her nauseous.
She had almost reached a stage of paranoia and feared "the next step in escalation," she said.
Tuohey had described things he would do to her using weapons, and threatened to hurt members of her family and given the things he had told her he had done, "he doesn't have a problem hurting anyone," she said.
Her experience with him had impacted her work and changed her perspective on people, the woman said.
She now avoided certain daily activities, such as walking around the lake, in order to avoid him.
"As soon as it gets dark I begin to wonder what will happen if he comes to the house," she said.
"He describes things he's going to do to my family and I just feel sick."
Magistrate Megan Aumair told the woman none of what Tuohey had done was her fault, and thanked her for sharing her experiences with the court.
She ordered Tuohey to return to the Magistrates' Court for sentencing on July 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.