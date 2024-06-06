Chance goes begging for championship Strikers in VNL clash

THE Bendigo Strikers have been left to rue a missed opportunity to challenge for fourth spot on the VNL championship ladder in a 13-goal loss to Hawks on Wednesday night.
In a performance described by Strikers coach Tracey Brereton as 'patchy', the Strikers struggled to keep pace with the Kaylia Stanton-led Hawks in the second half to lose 59-46, despite trailing by just two goals at half time.
A tough loss saw the Strikers (5-8) fall to eighth on the ladder, 12 points below the fourth-placed Hawks (7-5-2) and fifth-placed Melbourne University Lightning (8-6).
Their cause was further complicated by the Lightning's one-goal upset of second-placed Boroondara Express (10-3-1) and an expected Geelong Cougars (7-7) victory over Western Warriors.
Brereton lamented an inconsistent performance by the Strikers against a Hawks team that had gathered plenty of momentum in recent weeks.
"Hawks have come into some really good form. They were a bit patchy to start off with, but they have had some really solid wins over teams above them on the ladder," she said.
"But I thought we gave ourselves a very good chance considering how patchy we were. Come half time we were only two goals down.
"Unfortunately, we just couldn't put it together all at the same time.
"We had goalers firing, but other things not working and when we fixed that, something else would go amiss in another part of the court."
As expected, former Super Netball player Stanton proved a major stumbling block for the Strikers with 44 goals at 85.71 per cent accuracy.
Twenty-five of those goals came in the second half, earning praise from the Strikers coach.
"She is a great player; for a tall, she is very mobile and she really straightens them up," Brereton said.
"They really look to her and if they can get the ball to her, her experience shines through.
"She's a huge pillar in their side."
Among the positives for Bendigo, Bridgette Furphy produced her best performance in Strikers' colours, finishing with 18 goals at 85 per cent, as Brereton put her trust in the mobile goaling combination of Furphy and Teal Hocking (19 goals at 85 per cent) for much of the match.
Charlotte Sexton produced another big performance in defence, turning over plenty of ball, while Ash Ryan continued her excellent run of form at wing attack.
While the result was a blow to the Strikers' chances of a dream finals berth in their first season in the VNL, Brereton said there was still plenty to play for over the next seven rounds.
"I've always said, if we can't make finals - and it's crazy to believe that we are talking about that when you consider we are a new club - we want to make it harder for everyone else to play finals," she said.
"We are going hard.
"The bottom line is that if we do keep winning, we give ourselves a chance, but if we drop a few here and there, there is still something in this for us, whether we can get there or not."
The immediate road ahead does not get any easier with a showdown against reigning champions and ladder leaders City West Falcons next up for the Strikers.
The Falcons defeated the Strikers by 18 goals (70-52) in round three.
City West Falcons 63 d Southern Saints 52
Melbourne University Lightning 48 d Boroondara Express 47
Hawks 59 d Bendigo Strikers 46
North East Blaze 78 d Casey Demons 58
Geelong Cougars 52 d Peninsula Waves 46
Western Warriors bye
