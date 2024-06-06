Let us speed up passenger trains, V/Line tells Bendigo's council

Trains could go faster and more often if V/Line revamps the line north of Bendigo, the city council has been told.
The plan could bring more passenger and freight trains but needs the City of Greater Bendigo's sign-off.
V/Line says works at multiple locations north of Bendigo would allow it to drive up speeds along the line to Echuca.
Passenger trains currently run at 80km/h after Huntly but upgrades would allow them to go at 100km/h.
The $1.2 million project would also speed up freight trains that must currently travel at 60km/h. They would be able to travel at 80km/h.
V/Line wants council permission to dig new stormwater basins and fit drainage. It also wants to clear 5.3 hectares of native vegetation.
The works would take place at the railway corridor at Wakeman Road level crossing in Huntly and at sites in Goornong, Elmore and Rochester.
A spokesperson said V/line wanted to minimise disruptions during building works.
"We're upgrading culverts and drainage at multiple locations along the rail reserve on the Echuca Line, including Huntly, to ensure we continue to deliver reliable services for passengers."
"The schedule for these works is still being finalised and V/Line will endeavour to minimise any disruptions to passengers using Echuca services."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.