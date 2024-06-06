Hospital declares 'code yellow' as number of sick people surges

Bendigo Health has declared a "code yellow" after a surge in sick people arriving at its main hospital.
It is unclear how long the situation could last.
The hospital uses code yellows for "internal emergencies" including strains on its acute care systems.
A spokesperson said the latest code yellow was declared on Wednesday, June 5 as acute care teams grappled with "ongoing demand, increasing COVID inpatients and a high number of patients with respiratory illness in our acute system", a spokesperson said.
The hospital has been gearing up for an influx of COVID and flu cases over what could be a bad Victorian winter for illness.
The number of flu cases reported early in the Loddon Mallee region for May were 1500 times higher than for the same period a year earlier.
The hospital hopes the code yellow will give it more options to free up space for incoming patients.
That includes sending more to other providers like St John of God Bendigo.
That hospital has offered more ICU beds, taken in more general medical patients and offered medical theatre times where possible, its nursing and midwifery director Liz McEnroe said.
"When we first got that notification it was early afternoon and we looked at how to staff up and open more beds for any public overflow," she said.
Bendigo Heath's spokesperson said patients were still getting care and treatment, with all category one surgical patients seen as a priority".
"Planned surgery continues at Bendigo Health as per usual with the most urgent patients prioritised," they said.
Bendigo Health is "strongly" encouraging people to keep its emergency department and Triple Zero for emergencies.
It is also asking them to consider options for less urgent health needs including free Victorian Virtual Emergency Department service, NURSE-ON-CALL, the Bendigo Priority Primary Care Centre, or their GP or community pharmacist
Victorian Chief Health Officer Clare Looker said the best thing people could do to protect themselves and loved ones from getting sick was to get vaccinated.
"The influenza virus changes throughout the year so new vaccines are developed for each season, which is why it's critically important to stay up to date with your shots," she said recently.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.