'The proof was in the pudding': Liam Howley on lack of worry after debut

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley believes there are good times ahead with Why Worry following the former Hong Kong galloper's impressive win in his Australian debut at Caulfield last Saturday.
The five-year-old gelding, who raced as Dragon's Luck in Hong Kong, where he won three races in 10 starts, was having his first run for Howley and duly prevailed in a benchmark 78 over 1200m.
Howley was counting his blessings after Ethan Brown steered the son of Sooboog to victory in his first run for his new stable.
"It's a great opportunity to get a horse like this," he said.
"He was well-performed in Hong Kong, where he had just a minor bleed, and to the owner's credit he wanted to look after him, so he sent him back here.
"He's just really thrived with the farm life and the change of environment has really worked for him.
"His work has been good and he's had a couple of good trials. We've really looked after him and kept him happy.
"The proof was in the pudding really."
Purchased as a yearling in 2022 for $120,000 by trainer Robert Hickmott, Why Worry was soon acquired by Hong Kong interests after winning his lone trial at Murray Bridge by 6.5 lengths.
A promising start to his Australian career replicated that of his stint in Hong Kong, where he won both his first and second race starts, under the training of Douglas Whyte.
The decision to send the gelding back to Australia was made after he bled in one nostril.
With an impressive Australian debut behind him, Howley said the plan was to eventually raise the bar with Why Worry.
"On form alone and that's all we've really assessed him on, he looks a Listed class sort of horse," he said.
"If we can keep turning up here and doing that every week, we'll be happy."
Howley will chase consecutive Saturday city wins this weekend at Flemington, targeting the $150,000 RDA Daylesford Lesley Hewitt Trophy (2000m) with his talented stayer Virtuous Circle.
The four-year-old gelding, who ran in last year's Melbourne Cup, will be third-up from a spell and will appreciate the step up in distance following a last start seventh at Caulfield over 1600m.
An early $10 chance, Virtuous Circle will be ridden by Ethan Brown.
