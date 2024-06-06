Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

'The proof was in the pudding': Liam Howley on lack of worry after debut

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 6 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Brown steers Why Worry to victory for trainer Liam Howley at Caulfield last Saturday. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos
Ethan Brown steers Why Worry to victory for trainer Liam Howley at Caulfield last Saturday. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley believes there are good times ahead with Why Worry following the former Hong Kong galloper's impressive win in his Australian debut at Caulfield last Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.