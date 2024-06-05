Echuca boy, 15, killed in Fitzroy motorbike crash in early hours

An Echuca teenager died in a hospital in Melbourne after being involved in a crash in Fitzroy just after midnight on June 5.
Police have been told the teenager was driving a SYM Orbit motor vehicle along Nicholson Street when it appears to have collided with another vehicle at around 12.40am.
The 15-year-old who was driving the motorbike was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died
he driver of the vehicle assisted police with their enquiries on the night of the incident.
Investigations into the collision are ongoing and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There have been 122 fatalities on Victorian roads half way through 2024, compared to 134 lives lost on the roads this time last year.
