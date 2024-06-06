Are you a fan of Underbelly? Live show on crime, crims to help Blue Ribbon

Calling all true crime fans.
The iconic Australian show, Underbelly, is coming to Bendigo with stories on the some of the most notorious criminals in modern Australia from the reporters who covered the cases.
Acclaimed journalists Andrew Rule and John Silvester will be hosting a live show at the Bendigo Club, discussing everything from the most infamous gangland killings to the recent surge in underworld activities.
Mr Silvester, crime columnist for The Age newspaper, said the show would cover topics including the recent tobacco shop fires.
He said he first noticed people had a fascination with the true crime world after writing the Mark "Chopper" Read books.
"(The Chopper books) became extremely popular and became a movie so we understood for many years that the public is really interested in the inside story," he said.
Mr Silvester said Australians had always loved stories of crime and criminals and the rise of podcasts had allowed more people to access those stories.
Charity, the Blue Ribbon Foundation, is set to benefit from the night.
One thing that stood out to Mr Silvester was, when he and Mr Rule would do live shows, how often someone in the audience would have a personal connection to a crime story that was being told.
"I don't know if it is like this elsewhere, but I will tell you that someone in that audience will come to Andrew or me and they will know about one of the crimes we have spoken about or another major crime," he said.
"They will know an offender, they will know a victim and they will provide us privately with insight that we previously didn't know."
Ashley Raeburn, head of functions and events at the Bendigo Club, said it was exciting to bring a show this popular to the city.
He said it was exciting to have two well known crime writers give a "behind the scenes" look at underworld figures.
"These were the guys that wrote the original Underbelly books, they know what they are talking about," he said.
For Margaret Singe, President of the Bendigo branch of the Blue Ribbon Foundation, the event has been a great source of fundraising.
Five dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the organisation, which supports local hospitals in Bendigo and surroundings townships.
The Blue Ribbon foundation has been set up to honour police officers who have died in the line of duty by supporting local health services.
Ms Singe said the organisation had been running in Bendigo for around 25 years and had raised more than $300,000 in that time.
"Only six months ago we gave (Bendigo Health) $40,000 to buy a piece of equipment that they needed," she said.
"What the piece of equipment does is when people have heart attacks, this (machine) controls their temperature so they can recover."
