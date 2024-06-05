'Scandalous': does voting change affect you?

Are you one of around 700,000 voters who could miss out on casting a ballot in October's statewide council elections?
A change - which was introduced in the state's 2020 local government legislative reforms - could cause "electoral chaos". Individual councils have been left to warn nearly 1 million potential voters.
Ben Silvester investigates the change, and how it could affect you.
In court, Jenny Denton reports that some members of a local group of teenage car thieves and joy riders are now allegedly taking weapons when they break into houses and garages.
And Kieran Iles caught up with Annalise Maragos, a young Bendigo trainer who brought home her first win. "When she kicked away at the 300, I was screaming. I'm sure the whole of Bendigo heard me," Maragos said.
We're just a few days from the King's Birthday long weekend, so check out what's on (and what's not) so you're well prepared.
Have a great Thursday.
Juanita Greville, Editor
